IPL 2023, DC vs GT | Twitter has heart in mouth as Sarfaraz flattens Rashid in 'heavyweight clash'

Rashid was bowling his second over and had already dismissed Abhishek Porel with a peach of a delivery. A struggling Sarfaraz Khan decided to take no risks against the renowned all-rounder and simply chose to tuck away the fifth delivery of the over for a single towards deep mid-wicket. However, while running between the wickets, Sarfaraz was busy keeping track of the ball and failed to realize Rashid had stood his ground in the middle of the pitch. The Delhi batter only spotted his rival at the very last minute and even though he attempted to press on the brakes, it was too late to avoid a collision.