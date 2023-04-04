More Options

IPL 2023, DC vs GT | Twitter has heart in mouth as Sarfaraz flattens Rashid in 'heavyweight clash'

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rashid Khan was on song for on Tuesday but nearly suffered a gruesome injury

Injuries don't come holding invitation cards and cricketers can be prone to the most unfortunate blows with major repercussions for their teams. Rashid Khan encountered one such nervy moment on Tuesday after Sarfaraz Khan ran into him at speed between the wickets, flinging him to the ground.

Gujarat Titans put up a clinical bowling display at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, restricting Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in their 20 overs after opting to field first. Mohammed Shami led the charge in the powerplay before Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan got the team home with brilliant spells in the middle overs and the death respectively. The latter was particularly impressive, scalping a team-high three wickets while conceding just 31 runs in his four overs. However, the wrist-spinner was nearly sidelined during the encounter after an unfortunate run-in with Sarfaraz Khan in the 15th over.

Rashid was bowling his second over and had already dismissed Abhishek Porel with a peach of a delivery. A struggling Sarfaraz Khan decided to take no risks against the renowned all-rounder and simply chose to tuck away the fifth delivery of the over for a single towards deep mid-wicket. However, while running between the wickets, Sarfaraz was busy keeping track of the ball and failed to realize Rashid had stood his ground in the middle of the pitch. The Delhi batter only spotted his rival at the very last minute and even though he attempted to press on the brakes, it was too late to avoid a collision.

The stocky batter clattered into the Afghan at force, immediately flattening him to the ground. Rashid simply lay on his back with his eyes closed and was in visible discomfort. Thankfully for his franchise, the spinner was fit enough to continue and ended up wreaking havoc as usual but certainly had the fans at the edge of their seats for a few moments.

