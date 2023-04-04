IPL 2023, DC vs GT | Twitter in awe as Killer Miller and Sai Sudharsan help GT cruise to six-wicket win

In response, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha got off to fliers and posted 22 runs in the first two overs but their parade was prematurely halted by express pace from Anrich Nortje. The Proteas pacer cleaned up both with terrific in-seamers and Hardik Pandya fell soon after to Khaleel Ahmed to have the side at 54/3 at the end of the powerplay. However, thereon R Sai Sudharsan took care of the proceedings as he carefully built his innings alongside Vijay Shankar, whose 23-ball 29 came as part of a run-a-ball 50-run partnership. Once he fell with 56 required off 40 deliveries, David Miller, who missed the first game due to international commitments, took the reins of the chase. He smashed two boundaries and as many sixes in his 16-ball 31, including the winning runs on the first ball of the 19th over while Sudharsan ended unbeaten on 62 off 48 balls.