IPL 2023, DC vs GT | Twitter in awe as Killer Miller and Sai Sudharsan help GT cruise to six-wicket win
Sai Sudharsan played the starring role in the chase for the second game in a row|
Gujarat Titans further reinforced their credentials as the favourites for the title with a dominant win over Delhi Capitals, their second triumph on the trot. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami led the way with the ball to restrict DC to 162 before Sai Sudharsan and David Miller took care of the chase.
The Delhi Capitals proved to be no match for the prowess of Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday as the visitors registered a comfortable six-wicket win in their second league encounter of IPL 2023. The hosts only managed a par total of 162/8 after being sent in to bat first by opposition skipper Hardik Pandya before the likes of R Sai Sudharsan and David Miller ended all hopes of an upset with some clinical batting in the last 10 overs of the game.
The Capitals were in trouble from the very get-go as they lost both Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh for single-digit scores to Mohammed Shami within the first five overs, with the Indian speedster eventually returning figures of 3/41. Alzarri Joseph added to the side's misery by first dismissing David Warner for 37 off 32 deliveries and then sending Rilee Roussow back to the hut for a golden duck. Sarfaraz Khan attempted to anchor the innings with a 34-ball 30 while Abhishek Porel ramped up the run rate with a quick 20-run cameo off 11 balls but once Rashid Khan came into the attack, decimation followed. He first cleaned up the pair in clean succession and then got the better of the much-hyped Aman Khan for 8. Axar Patel provided his team with some hope with a late 22-ball 36, taking the side to 162 at the end of their 20 overs.
In response, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha got off to fliers and posted 22 runs in the first two overs but their parade was prematurely halted by express pace from Anrich Nortje. The Proteas pacer cleaned up both with terrific in-seamers and Hardik Pandya fell soon after to Khaleel Ahmed to have the side at 54/3 at the end of the powerplay. However, thereon R Sai Sudharsan took care of the proceedings as he carefully built his innings alongside Vijay Shankar, whose 23-ball 29 came as part of a run-a-ball 50-run partnership. Once he fell with 56 required off 40 deliveries, David Miller, who missed the first game due to international commitments, took the reins of the chase. He smashed two boundaries and as many sixes in his 16-ball 31, including the winning runs on the first ball of the 19th over while Sudharsan ended unbeaten on 62 off 48 balls.
This was Gujarat's second win in as many games while Delhi Capitals are yet to open their account.
