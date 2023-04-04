IPL 2023, DC vs GT | Twitter in splits as DC humiliate themselves with premature wild celebrations
BCCI
The golden rule in all sports is to play to the referee's whistle instead of making assumptions about the state of the game. Delhi Capitals learnt their lesson the hard way on Tuesday as the side's enthusiastic celebrations had to be suddenly halted after DRS proved their suspicions to be wrong.
Delhi Capitals bounced back well in the second innings after a strong start by Gujarat Titans in their league encounter at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday. Having posted a total of 162/8, the hosts went from conceding 22 runs in the first two overs to reducing the visitors to 54/3 at the end of the powerplay. Thereon, R Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar attempted to stabilize the innings and were going about their job well until Kuldeep Yadav nearly had all Gujarat fans in a state of panic with a peach to the former. However, it all turned out to be much ado for nothing as the Delhi players seemed to be wanting to hide their faces in embarrassment following the hilarious saga.
The wrist-spinner had the ball in his hand for the eighth over of the innings and darted the fourth delivery quick and straight to Sudharsan. The youngster attempted a hasty cut but could not judge the pace accurately as the Kookaburra seemingly skimmed past his bat and into Abhishek Porel's gloves. Yet, much to everyone's surprise, the Bengal wicket-keeper immediately threw the ball in the air in celebration and once he realized the umpire did not suspect an edge, Porel ran up the pitch with both his hands in the air in ecstatic appeal. The umpire remained undeterred, provoking David Warner to immediately signal for a review as all Delhi players huddled around the pitch while patting Yadav and Porel on the back, seemingly to celebrate what they thought was a sure-shot dismissal.
Sudharsan introduced some doubt to proceedings by fervently shaking his head after the review was taken to indicate there was no edge but Porel remained confident as he was seen convincing his teammates it was a foregone conclusion. Even so, following the first replays on the big screen, Delhi restarted their celebrations as both Axar Patel and Kuldeep sported wide grins on their faces having seemingly spotted an edge. Yet, snicko showed there was a clear gap between the Kookaburra and the willow, bringing an abrupt end to the congregation in the middle. The franchise' support staff, Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, were clearly miffed and confused after witnessing all that had occurred, capping off an embarrassing DRS saga for the team.
