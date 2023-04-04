IPL 2023, DC vs GT | Twitter in splits as DC humiliate themselves with premature wild celebrations

Delhi Capitals bounced back well in the second innings after a strong start by Gujarat Titans in their league encounter at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday. Having posted a total of 162/8, the hosts went from conceding 22 runs in the first two overs to reducing the visitors to 54/3 at the end of the powerplay. Thereon, R Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar attempted to stabilize the innings and were going about their job well until Kuldeep Yadav nearly had all Gujarat fans in a state of panic with a peach to the former. However, it all turned out to be much ado for nothing as the Delhi players seemed to be wanting to hide their faces in embarrassment following the hilarious saga.