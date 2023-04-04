IPL 2023, DC vs GT | Twitter reacts to Alzarri Joseph serving reminder of ferocious pace with lethal bouncer to Porel
Alzarri Joseph had some menacing deliveries up his sleeve in Delhi in Delhi on Tuesday|
BCCI
Fast bowlers don't like to be hit but often come up with their best when provoked by a thrashing. Alzarri Joseph ramped up proceedings on Tuesday after being slammed for a six by domestic batter Abhishek Porel as he had the entire audience gasping with a ferocious bouncer that struck the helmet.
Gujarat Titans managed to keep things tight for most of the first innings against a fearsome Delhi Capitals batting unit at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, led by the talents of Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph. The Capitals managed to score 162/8 in their allotted overs with Rashid Khan doing most of the damage in the second half of the innings.
In the powerplay, Mohammed Shami fulfilled his role to perfection scalping two wickets to reduce the opposition to 67/2 by the time Alzarri Joseph took the ball for his second spell. The West Indian pacer's first over had cost the side 11 runs but the 26-year-old came back strongly to scalp two wickets off two balls in his second over and put Titans back on top. However, the speedster still had his best saved for Bengal wicket-keeper batter Abhishek Porel.
The IPL debutant managed to nail a cut off a short and wide delivery off Joseph for six over third man, provoking a strong response from the express pacer. Joseph banged in the next ball short that kept climbing as it approached the batter. Porel attempted a tame hook shot but failed to get anywhere near the ball as it banged into its helmet, immediately succumbing him to the ground. Porel was eventually declared fine to continue after a quick concussion check but the incident served as a reminder of Joseph's ferociousness and his potential to trouble batters with his raw pace
April 4, 2023
ALZARRI JOSEPH with his pacy bouncers today: 🤯🤯#ACKOForTheFans#GT | #Contestalert #CricketTwitter#ACKO #WelcomeChange@ACKOIndia ❤️😎 pic.twitter.com/pkLB8e9B79— Krishna Kant Jaju (@K_kantjaju12) April 4, 2023
Alzarri Joseph bowling more like Aukali Joseph today!!#TATAIPL2023— TaV Naam Kim? (@BeYarrrr) April 4, 2023
Alzarri Joseph— Alter Ego (blue tick) (@metaphorin) April 4, 2023
#DCvsGT 🔥🚨🚨— itsanto07 (@seenuanjli0143) April 4, 2023
Alzarri joseph 😈🏏 pic.twitter.com/LBrDYWvXty
Alzarri Joseph inko over ivvandi bros sarfaraz Khan mokahaniki ese dengithe saripotundi— FAF (@SiddarthRoi) April 4, 2023
Alzarri Joseph top 3 pacer in the world these days— Mike S (@Mike92Lfc) April 4, 2023
Alzarri Joseph is our premier bowler— ✶ 🎀 𝒟𝒶𝓀𝓈𝒽 𝑔𝒾𝓁𝓁 🎀 ✶ (@screwgauge77) April 4, 2023
I said it before the season and see it's happening
Thanks to Ashish Nehra for releasing lockie Ferguson a great mind
Next match bayata untadra no doubt. Buddodu Abhishek Porel Baga adathadu.— Mahesh Nelakurthi (@maheshnelakurth) April 4, 2023
Abhishek Porel played well 👍 #DCvsGT— Kya Ukhaad Lega (@kya_ukhaad_lega) April 4, 2023