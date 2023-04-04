IPL 2023, DC vs GT | Twitter reacts to Alzarri Joseph serving reminder of ferocious pace with lethal bouncer to Porel

The IPL debutant managed to nail a cut off a short and wide delivery off Joseph for six over third man, provoking a strong response from the express pacer. Joseph banged in the next ball short that kept climbing as it approached the batter. Porel attempted a tame hook shot but failed to get anywhere near the ball as it banged into its helmet, immediately succumbing him to the ground. Porel was eventually declared fine to continue after a quick concussion check but the incident served as a reminder of Joseph's ferociousness and his potential to trouble batters with his raw pace