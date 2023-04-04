IPL 2023 | Rajat Patidar to miss entire season due to Achilles Heel injury
Rajat Patidar will miss the entire IPL 2023.|
(IPL)
Batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2023 because of an Achilles Heel injury which did not allow him to play RCB’s tournament opener against Mumbai Indians as well. However, no replacement has been decided upon yet by RCB, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore were dealt a massive blow as Rajat Patidar, who scored 333 runs at an average of 55.5 and a strike rate of 152.75 last season, was confirmed to be unavailable for the full IPL campaign due to an Achilles Heel injury. Patidar, 29, was in doubt before the tournament began as well but was in contention to make a return at some point. However, the Red and Gold Brigade on Tuesday confirmed there is no chance of him taking part in the competition this year.
“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury,” the RCB captioned while posting a picture of Patidar on Tuesday. “We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet.”
Patidar played a pivotal role in RCB’s season last year when they finished third and reached Qualifier 2. He predominantly batted at No. 3 and was tasked with steadying the ship because Virat Kohli had a terrible campaign overall. Now, with RCB beginning IPL 2023 with a bang, having beaten five-time champions Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in Patidar’s absence, the franchise is yet to finalize any replacement for him.
RCB will next play against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 6 at Eden Gardens.
Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. 💔— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2023
We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. 💪
The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet. 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/c76d2u70SY