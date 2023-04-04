IPL 2023 | Rajat Patidar to miss entire season due to Achilles Heel injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore were dealt a massive blow as Rajat Patidar, who scored 333 runs at an average of 55.5 and a strike rate of 152.75 last season, was confirmed to be unavailable for the full IPL campaign due to an Achilles Heel injury. Patidar, 29, was in doubt before the tournament began as well but was in contention to make a return at some point. However, the Red and Gold Brigade on Tuesday confirmed there is no chance of him taking part in the competition this year.