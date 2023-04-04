WATCH, IPL 2023 | MS Dhoni loses cool at Chepauk after CSK’s wayward bowling in opening two matches
MS DHoni in conversation CSK's two new uncapped pacers.|
Certain larger-than-life personalities are known for their incredible skillset on the field which helps them to make popular even more. Such is MS Dhoni, who is widely lauded for his calm and composed demeanor, but CSK’s back-to-back poor bowling performances forced him to go hard at them.
After a five-wicket loss in IPL 2023 opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roared back at their fortress on Monday by defeating high-flying Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs. Riding on a combined batting effort, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad’s fiery 31-ball 57 and Devon Conway’s 29-ball 47, CSK piled 217/7 batting first. Then they restricted LSG to 205/7, albeit the margin of victory would have been bigger had they not bowled 13 wides and five no-balls.
This was not the first time when CSK, who are known for their discipline in bowling, went lackluster in IPL 2023. They conceded 12 extra runs against the Titans, which included six wides and two no-balls. Thus, when asked what he felt about their bowling unit, Dhoni did not hold himself back at the post-match presentation ceremony in a conversation with Murali Kartik. The 41-year-old even mentioned that if they continue bowling like this, they might have a new captain, of course with a smile on his face.
“Fast bowling we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. What is important is to keep an eye on what the opposition bowlers are doing. Another thing is they'll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides, or they'll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I'll be off,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation, shared by IPL on social media.
#CSK bowlers today bowled 13 wides and 3 no balls against #LSG and Captain @msdhoni, in his inimitable style, had this to say. 😁😆#TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG pic.twitter.com/p6xRqaZCiK— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2023