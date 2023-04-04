WATCH, IPL 2023 | MS Dhoni loses cool at Chepauk after CSK’s wayward bowling in opening two matches

This was not the first time when CSK, who are known for their discipline in bowling, went lackluster in IPL 2023. They conceded 12 extra runs against the Titans, which included six wides and two no-balls. Thus, when asked what he felt about their bowling unit, Dhoni did not hold himself back at the post-match presentation ceremony in a conversation with Murali Kartik. The 41-year-old even mentioned that if they continue bowling like this, they might have a new captain, of course with a smile on his face.