WATCH | Sunil Chhetri emerges as Rajat Patidar's potential RCB replacement following textbook pull shot
Sunil Chhetri signing autographs for fans on Sunday|
Royal Challengers Bangalore were dealt a major blow when batter Rajat Patidar was ruled out of IPL 2023 but an unlikely saviour has come out of the blue to save his beloved city. Sunil Chhetri, captain of Bengaluru FC, was spotted playing some immaculate shots against locals in a friendly game.
For the sports-obsessed state of Karnataka, two teams have waved the flag high for years and gathered unwavering support and affection from fans, especially in the capital city of Bengaluru. While the cricketing franchise of Royal Challengers Bangalore, symbolized by talisman Virat Kohli, has brought great entertainment across 15 years to their people, Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC have managed to guide the state to elusive glory in prestigious tournaments such as the Indian Super League and I-League. No wonder then that the fans were enthralled to bits when their two beloved sports combined in a local arena in Huttanahalli on Sunday.
Chhetri, the captain of both Bengaluru FC and the Indian national football team, was spotted playing a match along with locals at the NICE Cricket Arena. A video of him shows the striker rocking back against a spinner and executing the perfect pull-shot square for a six that travelled as far as the parking lot. The players in the dugout, meanwhile, cheered in excitement as they discussed which car the ball had made its target even as Chhetri calmly sauntered toward his batting partner out in the middle. Currently in the off-season after having led Bengaluru FC to the Indian Super League final, Chhetri's immaculate stroke was just one of many he managed on the day.
If the video is any evidence to go by, Chhetri might as well be lined up to replace RCB's Rajat Patidar for IPL 2023, given his history of saving sinking sports outfits in times of need.
Watch the video here:
