WATCH | Sunil Chhetri emerges as Rajat Patidar's potential RCB replacement following textbook pull shot

Chhetri, the captain of both Bengaluru FC and the Indian national football team, was spotted playing a match along with locals at the NICE Cricket Arena. A video of him shows the striker rocking back against a spinner and executing the perfect pull-shot square for a six that travelled as far as the parking lot. The players in the dugout, meanwhile, cheered in excitement as they discussed which car the ball had made its target even as Chhetri calmly sauntered toward his batting partner out in the middle. Currently in the off-season after having led Bengaluru FC to the Indian Super League final, Chhetri's immaculate stroke was just one of many he managed on the day.