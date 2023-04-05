IPL 2023, DC vs GT | Who said what ft. Hardik Pandya, David Warner
Gujarat Titans won against Delhi Capitals by six wickets|
(IPL)
Gujarat Titans continued their winning streak in the IPL 2023 registering their second tournament win against Delhi Capitals thanks to Sai Sudharsan's blistering knock. Hardik Pandya praised the youngster while Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner lauded the opposition's ability to adapt.
Gujarat Titans (GT) have been justifying their defending champions tag in the IPL 2023 winning two games in a row so far. The latest victory came against Delhi Capitals (DC) on a surface where there was a lot of swing on offer for the pacers during the powerplay. Batting first, DC posted a total of 162/8 and had reduced the opposition to 54/3 in response. However, Sai Sudharsan pulled off the rescue act playing a knock of unbeaten 62 runs from 48 balls. GT won by six wickets as a result.
Reflecting on the result, Hardik Pandya admitted that the bowlers leaked some extra runs in the powerplay as they had no control in the start due to the unexpected amount of swing the pitch offered. He also praised Sai Sudharsan stating that the young lad will do great for the national side in the future.
It was funny at the start, we didn't know exactly what was happening but something was happening. We gave 15-20 runs extra in the powerplay. The way the bowlers pulled back was amazing. I go with my instinct, I like to back myself. I would rather back my own decision and fall down rather than thinking something else. Most often, I rather punch first rather than take the punch.He (Sai Sudharsan) is been batting terrifically. Going forward, if I'm not wrong, in two years, he'll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India cricket as well.
Hardik Pandya
DC captain David Warner lauded the opposition stating that GT bowlers used conditions to their benefit very well. He also stated that the team should get acclimatized with the playing conditions on the venue considering it is a home ground for the franchise.
Don't think I was surprised (early movement for GT seamers). It did swing a lot more than anticipated. And from the other end it kept a little low. They showed how to adapt to situations. Got another 6 games here. Have to be on point and expect that swing in the first few overs. We were in the game till the back end. Sai batted well. Miller does what he does. With the dew also, it'll be challenging if you don't get 180-190. Was because of the wicket (Axar not bowling) - and the matchups.
David Warner
David Miller's knock of unbeaten 31 runs, in the end, ensured a smooth finish for GT. Miller praised skipper Hardik after the game saying he was privileged to work under him and the all-rounder instills a lot of confidence in the team.
Hardik is definitely one of the top players I have worked with. I have been very privileged to work under him. My first captain in the IPL was Adam Gilchrist, so very privileged to be in this position. We never really knew Hardik last year, but got to know him off the field. He is his own person and instills a lot of confidence within the squad. He’s a huge team man and makes a lot of time for the younger guys
David Miller
DC coach Ajit Agarkar backed Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan after the game saying it's not right to pick two individuals when the whole batting unit is not performing up to the mark.
They’ve (Prithvi and Sarfaraz) made runs in the past and in general, I don’t think we batted well, So why point out one or two guys? None of our top order did well. Really no one got going. I mean, in both games we’ve not begun at the top as other teams have and you can see the difference. So there’s no point picking individuals
Ajit Agarkar