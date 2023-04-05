IPL 2023 | Kolkata Knight Riders rope in Jason Roy amidst unavailability of two key players

It is a time of crisis for a franchise in the IPL when their key players miss the tournament due to injuries, international duties or other reasons. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had suffered the same fate going into IPL 2023 as they were going to miss Shreyas Iyer due to a back injury. Shakib Al Hasan also informed the team management that he is going to miss the tournament due to personal commitments and it added to their woes. However, the team has brought in Jason Roy and the opener might provide a rapid start at the top.