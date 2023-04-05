IPL 2023 | Punjab Kings name Gurnoor Singh Brar as replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa
Gurnoor Singh Brar will replae Raj Angad Bawa in the IPL|
(Twitter)
Punjab Kings have signed all-rounder Gurnoor Singh Brar in the IPL 2023 as a replacement for Raj Angad Bawa who has been sidelined from the tournament. Bawa sustained a left shoulder injury which compelled the franchise to look for his replacement and so they signed the Punjab-based cricketer.
With a task of playing at least 14 games throughout the season, the IPL franchises are always keen on ensuring they have solid bench strength. Thus, Punjab Kings have named Gurnoor Singh Brar as a replacement for Raj Angad Bawa whose injury has ruled him out of the IPL 2023. Bawa suffered a left shoulder injury and it forced him to miss the action.
PBKS acquired the services of the left-handed batting all-rounder, Brar for a value of INR 20 Lakhs. He recently made his List A and first-class debut for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, respectively. The all-rounder showcased his capabilities by taking eight scalps and scoring 107 runs across five red-ball fixtures. His performance also included a fifty and a strike rate of 107 was evidence of his aggressive intent while coming lower down the order.
"Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Gurnoor Sing Brar for INR 20 lakhs as a replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa for the TATA IPL 2023 season. Raj Angad Bawa who played two games last season has been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury.” the official release read.
PBKS have secured a victory in their first match of the tournament and will be eyeing the second victory on a trot when they will be up against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.
Gurnoor Brar is our newest sher! 🦁— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 5, 2023
He joins the team as a replacement for Raj Angad Bawa. #JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/ZdvVh2JrWy