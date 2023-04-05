IPL 2023 | Punjab Kings name Gurnoor Singh Brar as replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa

PBKS acquired the services of the left-handed batting all-rounder, Brar for a value of INR 20 Lakhs. He recently made his List A and first-class debut for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, respectively. The all-rounder showcased his capabilities by taking eight scalps and scoring 107 runs across five red-ball fixtures. His performance also included a fifty and a strike rate of 107 was evidence of his aggressive intent while coming lower down the order.