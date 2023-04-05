IPL 2023, RR v PBKS | Twitter reacts as Ashwin's silent Mankad gesture has Shikhar Dhawan shook
Ravichandran Ashwin nearly executed a record second mankad in the IPL on Wednesday|
BCCI
Every sport has its 'professor' - a player with a reputation for knowing the rulebook by heart and playing the game with unparalleled competitiveness. In cricket, that guy is R Ashwin and he showcased why once again on Wednesday as a simple look was enough to have Shikhar Dhawan in a state of panic.
Punjab Kings meted out some audacious power-hitting in their league encounter against the Rajasthan Royals at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday as they race to 112/1 after just 12 overs. While Prabsimran Singh dealt most of the damage with a highlights-packed 60 off just 34 deliveries, Shikhar Dhawan kept anchoring the innings along on the other end with a largely run-a-ball innings. However, the franchise skipper nearly met a humiliating end to his stay at the crease in the seventh over of the game courtesy of a wily Ravichandran Ashwin.
The off-spinner was running in to bowl the fourth ball of his second over while Dhawan at the non-striker's end backed up anticipating a run. Suddenly, Ashwin stopped in his tracks, clearly contrary to his compatriot's expectation, and turned back to return to his mark. However, while doing so, he silently glanced at the crease where Dhawan was supposed to be but had overstepped the mark before Ashwin had turned his shoulder. The opener was visibly panicked by the sudden sequence of events and pretty much fumbled back into his crease even as Ashwin defiantly stared at him.
Notably, Ashwin has previously executed the Mankad on several occasions, including once in the IPL in 2019 when he was incidentally playing for the Punjab Kings. Jos Buttler, who is now his teammate at Rajasthan, was dismissed by the bowler using the unconventional method and was visibly angry afterwards, leading to an entire saga around the rule which has since been given further validation by the game's governing bodies. No wonder then that the cameras immediately panned to the English skipper who was stationed at the boundary line after the incident albeit Buttler betrayed no expression. Nevertheless, it did not keep the Twiteratti from going berserk with reactions on the social media platform.
That was hilarious from cameraman!
April 5, 2023
He can do it again and again!
RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN once again stopped to try to mankad SHIKAR DHAWAN but didn't attempt it— Farooq Alam (@AlamFAR786) April 5, 2023
Cameraman at that immediately showed JOS BUTTLER at the big screen 😂#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/gq7slzzZFf
Why is the cam on jos??
How would Buttler have reacted if Ashwin had done that "Mankad" to Shikhar Dhawan.@josbuttler @ashwinravi99#RRvPBKS #RoyalsFamily #RajasthanRoyals #DilSeRoyal #HallaBol #TATAIPL #IPL2023— Bobby Kalal (@RRloyalroyal) April 5, 2023
He does itfrequently now!
Imagine showing Fairplay Award list just after Ashwin gives a warning for Mankad to Dhawan and people still think that it's normal now.#RRvsPBKS #PBKSvsRR— PV (@JustStopIt_PV) April 5, 2023
Waah! Talent.
Ashwin didn't Mankad bcos he is playing tuk tuk #RRvPBKS— Shinzou Wo Sasageyo (@hmm_er) April 5, 2023
He's going places now!
R Ashwin tried to do Mankad and camera man showed Jos Buttler face right after that was the best moment 😂#PBKSvsRR— Snehil (@snehil49) April 5, 2023
Dhawan is gonna react soon!
Ravichandran Ashwin warned to mankad (run-out) Shikhar Dhawan at non-striker's end#RRvPBKS #RRvsPBKS #PBKSvsRR #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/fMEmNeApaD— Gurkanwal Singh (@00gurkanwal00) April 5, 2023
That reaction from Buttler was :|
Ashwin warns Dhawan about Mankad— Khan!!!!! (@Im_the_proble_) April 5, 2023
And the camera man shows the Buttler Ash case of Mankad 😄😄#RRvPBKS #IPL2023
He's got brain!
Ravichandran Ashwin attempts a mankad and the cameraman immediately show Jos Buttler 😭😭😭😭😭— Kaushik Ram (@KaushikRam25) April 5, 2023
Hahahaha!
Loved it how Ashwin was going for a mankad nd after 0.1 sec. The camera was on Jos Buttler😮💨😮💨— Jainesh (@HakunaRatanTata) April 5, 2023