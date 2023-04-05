IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Trent Boult halts his over to fix sight screen himself

Boult was handed the ball for his second spell of the day in the ninth over and started off with a short ball to the belligerent Singh. The Kiwi was met with an audacious hit for six right over his head. However, there was a slight delay ahead of the next delivery as there were some issues with the sight screen at the bowler’s end. In a fantastic display of sportsmanship, Boult chose not to wait for a staff member to help out with the request but instead ran all the way to the long-on boundary to get the job done himself.