IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Trent Boult halts his over to fix sight screen himself
Trent Boult walks over to fix the sight screen for the batsman|
BCCI
International cricketers are often swarmed with privileges when it comes to plying their trade in the form of massive support crews at the stadiums. However, Trent Boult chose to leave them undisturbed against PK as he ran all the way to the sight screen during his over to adjust it for the batsman.
Punjab Kings took firm control of proceedings early on in their league encounter against Rajasthan Royals at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. After being sent in to bat first in the first-ever Indian Premier League encounter in North-east India, the visitors amassed a commendable total of 63/0 in the powerplay. Both new-ball bowlers Trent Boult and KM Asif were dispatched to all parts of the ground by Prabhsimran Singh but it did not deter the former from retaining his positive attitude in the encounter.
Boult was handed the ball for his second spell of the day in the ninth over and started off with a short ball to the belligerent Singh. The Kiwi was met with an audacious hit for six right over his head. However, there was a slight delay ahead of the next delivery as there were some issues with the sight screen at the bowler’s end. In a fantastic display of sportsmanship, Boult chose not to wait for a staff member to help out with the request but instead ran all the way to the long-on boundary to get the job done himself.
The act, apart from being rare, was also commendable for the fact that Boult is a pacer, a breed of cricketers that always has to cover hard yards by running in for every ball with intent and speed. Notably, Boult’s teammate Jos Buttler had remarked the previous night about the slow over rates and the gesture might have been borne of a discussion within the team ahead of the game to get through their bowling innings as quickly as possible.
