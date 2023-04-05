WATCH, NZ vs SL | Adam Milne's searing corker makes bat 'disintegrate' in Pathum Nissanka's hands

New Zealand romped their way to a series-levelling win at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday to set up an enticing decider in Queenstown on Saturday. The foundation for the victory was set by express speedster Adam Milne who enjoyed a record day out in the office for the Kiwis to return with exceptional figures of 5/26 from his four overs, thereby restricting the Lions to a paltry 141. The 30-year-old, having had most of his career ravaged by injuries, served a reminder of why he had earned the tag of a fearsome prodigy as early as the first over itself with a ball travelling well-over 140Ks that completely dismantled the bat of Pathum Nissanka.