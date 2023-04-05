WATCH, NZ vs SL | Adam Milne's searing corker makes bat 'disintegrate' in Pathum Nissanka's hands
Perhaps every fast bowler grows up dreaming of one day being able to generate enough pace to split apart bats and stumps just by sheer impact with the ball. Adam Milne certainly made his wish come true and more as he took four balls to split apart Nissanka's bat before securing a maiden T20I fifer.
New Zealand romped their way to a series-levelling win at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday to set up an enticing decider in Queenstown on Saturday. The foundation for the victory was set by express speedster Adam Milne who enjoyed a record day out in the office for the Kiwis to return with exceptional figures of 5/26 from his four overs, thereby restricting the Lions to a paltry 141. The 30-year-old, having had most of his career ravaged by injuries, served a reminder of why he had earned the tag of a fearsome prodigy as early as the first over itself with a ball travelling well-over 140Ks that completely dismantled the bat of Pathum Nissanka.
Opening the bowling for the Black Caps, Milne was struck for a four on the fourth ball of the over after Nissanka judged a short ball early and dispatched it over backward square leg. The right arm quick responded strongly, hitting the length hard with the Kookaburra with a slight hint of away movement. A wary Nissanka retracted to his crease as the ball approached him and had to slightly hope to cope with the bounce Milne's pace was generating. However, the white rock struck right at the splice of the bat, where the handle connects with the rest of the willow, immediately leaving it flopping about in Nissanka's hand.
The replays made for a spectacular showing, given it is rare when any cricket equipment simply gives way in the international arena, leading commentator Craig McMillan to label the snapping of the bat as 'disintegration'. The incident even left Nissanka annoyed as the batter desperately attempted to separate the two parts of his bat but to no avail. Milne eventually registered his first five-for in T20I cricket, his efforts enough to ensure the hosts cruise home to the target with nine wickets and 38 balls to spare.
