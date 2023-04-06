IPL 2023 | Kane Williamson set to miss ODI World Cup in India due to knee injury

Although cricket is a team game, there are always some great players who make the teams stronger than others. Kane Williamson, considered to be one of the fab four, is one of those few individuals who make batting a beautiful sight to watch for spectators. He was set to lead the New Zealand in the ODI World Cup this year but the Blackcaps have suffered a blow months before the start of the tournament. Williamson had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee while producing a superb fielding effort at boundary lines in the first match for Gujarat Titans. Thus, he will miss the ODI World Cup in India.