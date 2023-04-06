IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS | Twitter in splits over KKR's lucky DRS breakthrough adding to RCB's misery
A loud appeal by KKR on Thursday led to an unusual dismissal via DRS|
BCCI
Fortune favours the brave goes the saying and Kolkata Knight Riders proved to be the perfect example on Thursday. The side inflicted damage on RCB in an unexpected way after a confident DRS appeal over an LBW shout gave way to a caught-out after replays revealed a previously unnoticed edge.
Kolkata Knight Riders dominated proceedings in the second innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens, recovering from an early onslaught by Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli that had them well-set at 44/0 to bring them to their knees at 95/8 by the time the 15th over rolled around. However, there was further humiliation on the cards for the visitors as Karn Sharma's unexpected dismissal further added salt to their wounds.
Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma had the Kookaburra in his hands and on the third ball of the over, a full delivery off the back of the hand was met by an attempted sweep from Sharma. The fellow spinner completely failed to connect with the ball and was seemingly caught plumb in front of the wicket, immediately provoking the fielding side to go up in appeal. However, the umpire rejected the enthusiastic claims for a wicket and skipper Nitish Rana took little time to signal for the DRS. As is the protocol, the third-umpire started his checks with the snicko which revealed the slightest of spikes as the ball travelled past the willow. Yet, much to the batter's dismay, the ball had ballooned up after hitting his pad and found its way straight to first slip, thus rendering the batter caught-out.
The Kolkata players were all smiles after the incident, well aware of the luck at play. Even so, the Twitterati did not hold back from lauding the 19-year-old Suyash for his third wicket in his first ever professional T20 as he ended with figures of 3/30.
