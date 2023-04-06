IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS | Twitter in splits over KKR's lucky DRS breakthrough adding to RCB's misery

Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma had the Kookaburra in his hands and on the third ball of the over, a full delivery off the back of the hand was met by an attempted sweep from Sharma. The fellow spinner completely failed to connect with the ball and was seemingly caught plumb in front of the wicket, immediately provoking the fielding side to go up in appeal. However, the umpire rejected the enthusiastic claims for a wicket and skipper Nitish Rana took little time to signal for the DRS. As is the protocol, the third-umpire started his checks with the snicko which revealed the slightest of spikes as the ball travelled past the willow. Yet, much to the batter's dismay, the ball had ballooned up after hitting his pad and found its way straight to first slip, thus rendering the batter caught-out.