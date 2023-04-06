IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB | Twitter bows down to Lord Thakur justifying 10 crore tag with fastest fifty
Two kinds of players have the biggest legacies -- the greats with unparalleled consistency, and the dark horses with moments of magic that make for enthralling viewing. Shardul Thakur has built his entire career around unpredictable performances when the chips are down and Thursday was no different.
Kolkata Knight Riders had a rollercoaster return to the Eden Gardens for their first IPL home game in four years as they recovered from 89/5 after 11.3 overs to 192/6 just 45-balls later. The belligerent 103-run partnership saw audacious shotmaking of the highest-order led by the franchise's new signing Shardul Thakur. Just when the supporters of the purple and golden brigade had fallen silent in the City of Joy, the all-rounder shut down the reverberating chants of 'RCB' around the stadium with a knock for the ages that was eventually worth 68 off just 29 balls.
Thakur came to the crease immediately after Andre Russell had departed for a golden duck and almost awarded Karn Sharma with a hat-trick after getting a thick inside edge of the first delivery he faced. However, thereon the trajectory of the 31-year-old's innings soared upwards steeply as the next over bowled by Akashdeep Singh saw the pacer thrashed for two boundaries and a maximum. The highlight of Thakur's innings came in the 15th over when Kiwi spinner Michael Bracewell had to endure the sight of Thakur dancing down the track and belting two consecutive sixes down the ground. Thakur got to his half-century off just 20 balls, making it the joint-fastest so far in the ongoing season.
His efforts eventually helped the team post a mammoth total of 204/7 as he only departed while attempting another with just two balls to go. The Twiteratti were thoroughly entertained by the batting ond display with the innings proving as a stern reminder of why the Kolkata franchise dished out INR 10.75 crore ahead of the season to acquire his services from Delhi Capitals.
Fifty in just 20 balls by Shardul Thakur.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 6, 2023
Shardul Thakur has the fastest fifty by an Indian in IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/spsAZf88sG— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2023
If SRK and Kohli are kings then Shardul is Lord of the Kings— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 6, 2023
