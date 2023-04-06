IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB | Twitter bows down to Lord Thakur justifying 10 crore tag with fastest fifty

Thakur came to the crease immediately after Andre Russell had departed for a golden duck and almost awarded Karn Sharma with a hat-trick after getting a thick inside edge of the first delivery he faced. However, thereon the trajectory of the 31-year-old's innings soared upwards steeply as the next over bowled by Akashdeep Singh saw the pacer thrashed for two boundaries and a maximum. The highlight of Thakur's innings came in the 15th over when Kiwi spinner Michael Bracewell had to endure the sight of Thakur dancing down the track and belting two consecutive sixes down the ground. Thakur got to his half-century off just 20 balls, making it the joint-fastest so far in the ongoing season.