IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB | Twitter in awe as KKR spin-trio dismantles RCB enroute to mammoth 81-run win
Varun Chakravarthy led the charge for KKR by scalping four crucial wickets|
BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders showed great character to overturn the odds with a blockbuster performance at the Eden Gardens on Thursday and defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore convincingly. The home side first posted a mammoth total of 204/7 before their spinners restricted the visitors to a paltry 123.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore had no response to trump cards Kolkata Knight Riders came coming up with whenever they were in crisis as a host of unlikely heroes for KKR spelt doom for the red and golden brigade.
The visitors were initially outdone by a flamboyant innings from Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz who struck six boundaries and three maximums en route to 57 off 44 deliveries. However, he departed in the 12th over with the score still just reading 89/4 and Andre Russell's golden duck only made matters worse. However, new recruit Shardul Thakur took the opportunity to prove right his INR 10.75 crore price tag as he took the game by its rein in a flashy knock for the ages. The all-rounder found the ropes nine times and managed to clear the fence on three occasions during his 29-ball 68 while Rinku Singh anchored the innings along on the other end, eventually ending with 46 off 33 deliveries. As a result of the duo's onslaught, David Willey was the only bowler who managed respectable figures for RCB, conceding just 16 runs in his four overs which included a double-wicket maiden.
Bangalore got off to a good start as well, with both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis plundering boundaries that also resulted in a 23-run over for Tim Southee. However, once the former was outdone by a Sunil Narine beauty in the fifth over, all hell break loose. The Caribbean mystery spinner's partner-in-crime Varun Chakravarthy got rid of Faf just three balls later and suddenly the side was down to 61/5 by the end of nine overs. Thereon, 19-year-old Suyash Sharma took care of finishing off the little resistance left as he scalped three wickets in what was his first-ever professional T20 to fold RCB out for 123. Sunil Narine ended with two wickets for his 16 runs while Chakravarthy had dream figures of 3.4-0-15-4.
Lot of frustration!
RCB fan pic.twitter.com/FuaHmFEXo6— Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) April 6, 2023
That's so true!
After looking at today's performance RCB will fully depend on openers the way how middle ordered batted was pathetic Maxwell jaise expensive player ne itna kharab khela— Rohit (@rohit_0718) April 6, 2023
Top order needs to be better!
Big concern for RCB is Maxwell, fab du plessis,Virat Kohli look clue less in front of Varun and Narine, that means can't able to handle the bit of spin.#KKRvsRCB #KKRvRCB #vintagercb pic.twitter.com/zk3ONhxt6f— Ayush Gupta🇮🇳 (@ayushgupta1777) April 6, 2023
Hahahahahahaha!
#ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvsKKR#KKRvsRCB #RCBvKKR#KKRvRCB— ದೊನ್ನೆ ಬಿರಿಯಾನಿ (@SreeDharaNEL) April 6, 2023
RCB FANS:
ಈ ಸಲ FIRST MATCH ದೇವ್ರಿಗಿಲ್ಲ
ಅಭಿಮಾನಿ ದೇವ್ರುಗಳಿಗೆ!!
ದೇವ್ರು In SECOND MATCH: pic.twitter.com/g0wf2zOIHc
Ham toh maths mein zero hi!
123 dekh ke maths ka numbers samjha kya bro— 🚩45_Rohit❤👎 (@45_rohit0) April 6, 2023
Rcb ka total score hai 😂🤣#IPL23 #KKRvsRCB #Chokli pic.twitter.com/NO6LxZZCui
God level editing!
Vintage RCB— ShYam PraTap Singh 🔯 (@_SPSB) April 6, 2023
Lord Shardul
Varun #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/ZDmNPZlFS8
Few things can't be changed!
RCB is back— Razzu Ali (@razzu_ali) April 6, 2023
What a rhyming!
King Khan ki Team se haari King Kohli ki RCB...#KKR 💜— Besharam Bairagi (@Sunny_1609) April 6, 2023
First match for god!
RCB after 1 match pic.twitter.com/4smJwHd3cb— samrat (@45isEmotion) April 6, 2023
Peak!
RCB is back in form 🔥🔥🔥— 🪶 ︎ ︎ (@omg_bro_wtf) April 6, 2023