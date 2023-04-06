IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB | Twitter in awe as KKR spin-trio dismantles RCB enroute to mammoth 81-run win

The visitors were initially outdone by a flamboyant innings from Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz who struck six boundaries and three maximums en route to 57 off 44 deliveries. However, he departed in the 12th over with the score still just reading 89/4 and Andre Russell's golden duck only made matters worse. However, new recruit Shardul Thakur took the opportunity to prove right his INR 10.75 crore price tag as he took the game by its rein in a flashy knock for the ages. The all-rounder found the ropes nine times and managed to clear the fence on three occasions during his 29-ball 68 while Rinku Singh anchored the innings along on the other end, eventually ending with 46 off 33 deliveries. As a result of the duo's onslaught, David Willey was the only bowler who managed respectable figures for RCB, conceding just 16 runs in his four overs which included a double-wicket maiden.