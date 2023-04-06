IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli proves to be no match for Narine's mystery once again

Bowling from round the wicket, the veteran office started off with a ball outside off without any damage. Kohli managed to get off strike on the next delivery with a clip towards the leg side only to be back facing Narine a ball later. The former Indian skipper failed to punish a loose delivery on his pads on the fourth ball and immediately paid for it. Narine pitched a ball at length, luring the 34-year-old forward to aim for the gap towards midwicket only for the Kookaburra to spin sharply and completely bamboozle Kohli. The white rock made its way perfectly through the slight gap between bat and pad and struck the stumps with aplomb, leaving Kohli in a state of shock at the crease.