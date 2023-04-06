More Options

IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli proves to be no match for Narine's mystery once again

IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli proves to be no match for Narine's mystery once again

1360

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Kohli was completely outdone by Narine in the battle of two titans

|

BCCI

Every great in every sport has an antidote, one who haunts them throughout their career despite all the other unprecedented achievements. Sunil Narine has proven to be that thorn for Virat Kohli and the spinner struck against the talisman once again on Thursday with a potential ball of the season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore threw away a brilliant start to their chase of 205 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens by losing two quick wickets in the powerplay. The duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli had started off with a bang, combining for five boundaries and two maximums in the first four overs to help the side race to 42/0. The annihilation of his pacers forced skipper Nitish Rana to bring Sunil Narine into the attack early and the Caribbean mystery spinner did not disappoint, getting the better of his counterpart once again in a battle that would be remembered for a long time to come.

Bowling from round the wicket, the veteran office started off with a ball outside off without any damage. Kohli managed to get off strike on the next delivery with a clip towards the leg side only to be back facing Narine a ball later. The former Indian skipper failed to punish a loose delivery on his pads on the fourth ball and immediately paid for it. Narine pitched a ball at length, luring the 34-year-old forward to aim for the gap towards midwicket only for the Kookaburra to spin sharply and completely bamboozle Kohli. The white rock made its way perfectly through the slight gap between bat and pad and struck the stumps with aplomb, leaving Kohli in a state of shock at the crease.

This was the fourth time Kolhi fell to Narine in the IPL, managing just 102 runs against the spinner in as many balls in the process. The Twiteratti was quick to label the batter as Narine's 'bunny' and took to social media to shower praise on the peach of a delivery.

Magical delivery!

He is one of greatest!

He never fails!

Great numbers!

Magic is wrorking for KKR!

Hahahaha!

Funny isn't it?

Great spin!

Edit!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all