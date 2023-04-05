IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS | Twitter questions Arshdeep's sportsmanship after deceptive stutter forces Jurel to pull away

The first-ever IPL encounter at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati was a thriller as the Rajasthan Royals took their run chase against Punjab Kings right to the wire. Having been set a mammoth target of 198 after opting to bowl first, the team struggled to keep up with the required run rate for the majority of the middle overs before cameos by Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer completely changed the complexion of the game. The biggest twist came in the 19th over where premier Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh was hit for 18 runs to being the equation down to 16 off the last over albeit it proved to be too much for the hosts in the end. However, apart from all the cricketing battles, it was a dead ball that seemed to catch the most attention among spectators.