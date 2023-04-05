IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Dhawan rediscovers his best form to lead PBKS to 5-run win

In response, the Royals chose to open with Ravichandran Ashwin after Buttler had to get a stitch on his left-hand's little finger owing to an injury he met while completing a catch in the first innings. The move backfired as both the off-spinner and Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early but the fans could breathe a sigh of relief as Buttler ended up making it out to the crease. However, the joy did not last long as Nathan Ellis got the better of him for just 19 and when Sanju Samson tried to stage a recovery with 42 off 25 deliveries, the Australian showed up once again to send the opposition skipper back to the pavilion, returning figures of 4/30. Just when things looked to be getting out of hand for the hosts, local hero Riyan Parag rekindled hope with 20 off 12 deliveries before Impact Player Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer went off the rails in the final few overs.