Reports | Jos Buttler likely to miss fixture against Delhi Capitals owing to finger injury
Jos Buttler sustained a finger injury while pulling off a superb catch|
(IPL)
According to reports published by reputed sources including TOI, PTI, and AINS, Rajasthan Royals’ key batter Jos Buttler will miss the next match in the IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals. Buttler suffered a finger injury during the match while taking a sliding catch and required multiple stitches.
Jos Buttler has been one of the most fearsome batters in the T20 format and he often scores with consistency in the IPL. However, the wicketkeeper batter sustained a finger injury in a recent fixture against Punjab Kings for Rajasthan Royals. Buttler was fielding in the deep and he took a running catch in the final over of the innings to dismiss Shahrukh Khan. It was a brilliant catch but the Englishman looked in pain immediately and left the field.
He required multiple stitches on his finger and it prevented him from opening the innings. As a result, Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted up top. In fact, he also collected the reward for the best catch in the match with a distinct white strapping on his little finger. According to the report published by multiple reputed sources, Buttler will miss the next game for Rajasthan Royals as they want to give him enough time to heal.
“The finger will certainly be sore and fielding could be an issue and hence Royals medical staff might just want to give him rest for a game or two with next match to be played within 72 hours,” the TOI report read.
RR will take on Delhi Capitals at their home venue which is considered to be a belter. With the conditions likely to be suitable for batters, Buttler’s absence might have a huge impact on Rajasthan.