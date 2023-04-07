IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH | Twitter celebrates 'immortal' Amit Mishra’s diving catch on his IPL return

The second ball of the 18th over, bowled by uncapped Yash Thakur, was banged on shortish length delivery, which Rahul Tripathi, batting on 35 off 41 balls on a tough Lucknow track, tried to loft the ball over the short third. However, the stylish batter did not make the connection he was looking for, and Mishra, placed at the short third region, dived to his left at full stretch to complete an excellent catch. As they say, age is just a number, and Mishra showed the world exactly that. LSG teammates were all smiles to see Mishra produce a stellar fielding performance, and so are the Twitterati.