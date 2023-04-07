IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH | Twitter celebrates 'immortal' Amit Mishra’s diving catch on his IPL return
Amit Mishra took an excellent diving catch against SRH.|
(IPL)
Certain players seem to last forever as they keep performing at the highest level for over two decades or even more. Amit Mishra, one of the all-time legends of IPL, on Friday showed the world he is not done yet as his superb diving catch against Sunrisers Hyderabad left everyone in awe.
By taking wickets in regular intervals, Amit Mishra was one of the heroes in the initial years of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On his IPL return on Friday during Match 10 of the ongoing edition, the 40-year-old while representing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made headlines yet again by reaping rewards against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. With the ball in hand, he returned excellent figures of 4-0-23-2, but more than that, which attracted a lot of attention was his fielding effort during the 18th over of SRH’s innings.
The second ball of the 18th over, bowled by uncapped Yash Thakur, was banged on shortish length delivery, which Rahul Tripathi, batting on 35 off 41 balls on a tough Lucknow track, tried to loft the ball over the short third. However, the stylish batter did not make the connection he was looking for, and Mishra, placed at the short third region, dived to his left at full stretch to complete an excellent catch. As they say, age is just a number, and Mishra showed the world exactly that. LSG teammates were all smiles to see Mishra produce a stellar fielding performance, and so are the Twitterati.
Notably, with two latest wickets, Mishra is close to surpassing Lasith Malinga’s tally of 170 IPL wickets. Mishra is currently sitting fourth, with 168 scalps from 155 matches. Barring Malinga, Only DJ Bravo (183) and Yuzvendra Chahal (171) have taken more wickets than him across seasons.
