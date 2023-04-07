IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH | Twitter gives Rahul Tripathi kudos for forcing hesitant Anmolpreet to take successful DRS
Anmolpreet Singh scored 31 off 26 balls against LSG.|
(IPL)
Players’ instincts on the field hold the key when it comes to taking DRS and turning the tide in their side’s favour. On Friday against LSG, SRH’s Rahul Tripathi was spot on with his DRS call as it helped rookie Anmolpreet Singh to stay at the crease a bit longer when he was about to walk off.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday made a surprise move against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The Orange Army brought in Anmolpreet Singh, who earlier represented Mumbai Indians, in place of talented all-rounder Abhishek Sharma.
Although the move initially raised many eyebrows, Anmolpreet silenced his critics by batting steadily on a slow and low Ekana track after coming to open the innings. The 25-year-old hit three fours and one six in his well-made 26-ball 31 before Krunal Pandya trapped him leg-before to end the stay. Though had Rahul Tripathi not influenced him for a DRS, Anmolpreet would have returned to the pavilion a bit early.
It was the third ball of the sixth over, bowled by young Yash Thakur, which was pitched at the good length delivery that nipped back in. Anmolpreet, who tried to pull that one, was beaten by the lack of pace before the ball went on to hit his pad. Soon after the appeal, the on-field umpire did not take much time to raise his finger, and Anmolpreet, after watching his position, was not confident to challenge the decision either. However, Rahul Tripathi came to him to have a chat quickly and convinced him to challenge the decision. While Tripathi seemed so confident, Anmolpreet, while taking DRS, seemed hopeless.
Then the replay showed the ball would have gone over the wickets by a good margin, resulting in the umpire overturning the decision. Twitterati did not take much time to praise Tripathi’s courage to influence Anmolpreet for the decision, which albeit the latter failed to take with both hands to convert into a substantial score.
