IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH | Twitter gives Rahul Tripathi kudos for forcing hesitant Anmolpreet to take successful DRS

It was the third ball of the sixth over, bowled by young Yash Thakur, which was pitched at the good length delivery that nipped back in. Anmolpreet, who tried to pull that one, was beaten by the lack of pace before the ball went on to hit his pad. Soon after the appeal, the on-field umpire did not take much time to raise his finger, and Anmolpreet, after watching his position, was not confident to challenge the decision either. However, Rahul Tripathi came to him to have a chat quickly and convinced him to challenge the decision. While Tripathi seemed so confident, Anmolpreet, while taking DRS, seemed hopeless.