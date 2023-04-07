More Options

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH | Twitter labels KL Rahul ‘selfish’ as his chaotic DRS while walking off sparks controversy

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rahul scored 35 off 31 balls against SRH.

Some players are known for being famous on social media for certain reasons in negative ways. KL Rahul is one such figure among Indian players and his gesture of taking DRS despite knowing he was trapped leg-before by Adil Rashid on Friday won’t help him to go into a better position either.

After two disappointing outings in IPL 2023, KL Rahul had a chance to get back to his good old form against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 10 of the competition at  Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Chasing a below-par 122, the 30-year-old seemed to be in good touch on a track where bowlers got more assistance from the pitch than the batters. Yet, he failed to finish things off, as Adil Rashid got him in the 15th over when the Super Giants required eight more runs for victory.

Batting on 35 off 30 balls, Rahul, in an attempt to reverse-sweep, failed to make any connection of Rashid’s leg break which was pitched on good length around the middle-stump line. The umpire took little time to give him out soon after the appeal came from the bowler and the keeper, but then, what Rahul did while walking off generated a lot of attention.

Rahul’s body language, knowing that he was gone, was not so confident, yet after a while, he decided to challenge the decision. As expected, the ball tracker showed the ball would hit between the off and middle stump, and he had to return to the pavilion. The netizens were surprised to see Rahul go for a DRS, indicating that the gesture was nothing but a waste of time.

Why did he take the review?

Amazing

That was some optimisim

Only god knows why

LOL

Correct

Lesson learnt

Perfect T20 innings

Just KL things

Selfish

