IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH | Twitter labels KL Rahul ‘selfish’ as his chaotic DRS while walking off sparks controversy

After two disappointing outings in IPL 2023, KL Rahul had a chance to get back to his good old form against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 10 of the competition at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Chasing a below-par 122, the 30-year-old seemed to be in good touch on a track where bowlers got more assistance from the pitch than the batters. Yet, he failed to finish things off, as Adil Rashid got him in the 15th over when the Super Giants required eight more runs for victory.