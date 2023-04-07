IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH | Twitter trolls ‘overexcited’ Kaviya Maran’s ridiculous celebration with SRH in trouble

Kaviya Maran, a popular name at the IPL auctions for a while, was present to witness Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, where Lucknow Super Giants are facing her team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, she did not have a pleasant visit in Lucknow after watching the Sunrisers struggle to post 121/8 in the first innings. However, she could not control her emotions in the second half of the match just when Fazalhaq Farooqi, their Impact Player, took the dangerous Kyle Mayers during the fifth over of the innings.