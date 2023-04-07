More Options

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH | Twitter trolls ‘overexcited’ Kaviya Maran’s ridiculous celebration with SRH in trouble

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Kaviya Maran was present in Lucknow during Match 10 of IPL 2023.

Premature celebrations are nothing new in any sport, and they often spark laughter among ardent fans across the world. But on Friday, it was on another level when SRH’s owner Kaviya Maran celebrated with passion after Kyle Mayers’ wicket despite knowing they were on the brink of a big-margin defeat.

Kaviya Maran, a popular name at the IPL auctions for a while, was present to witness Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, where Lucknow Super Giants are facing her team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, she did not have a pleasant visit in Lucknow after watching the Sunrisers struggle to post 121/8 in the first innings. However, she could not control her emotions in the second half of the match just when Fazalhaq Farooqi, their Impact Player, took the dangerous Kyle Mayers during the fifth over of the innings.

It was a back-of-a-length delivery by Farooqi which Mayers tried to pull, only to hit straight to Mayank Agarwal at deep mid-wicket. Knowing Mayers was coming to this fixture off two impressive outings, Kaviya knew the value of the West Indian’s wicket, and leaped in joy from the stands. 

Twitterati took note of the incident and divided while giving their opinions on social media. While many commented it was a silly celebration, given Mayers’ wicket was only the first when SRH were set to defend a below-par total, a few also praised her passion towards the game irrespective of the match situation.

