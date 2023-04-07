IPL 2023 | RCB pacer Reece Topley ruled out of tournament with shoulder injury
Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 owing to the shoulder injury he suffered in the first game against Mumbai Indians. The pacer’s injury turned out severe by the next game and so David Willey replaced him as Topley returned to his homeland.
Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a defeat in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders but that wasn’t the only bad news they received on Thursday. The team suffered another blow as Reece Topley was ruled out of the whole season due to the shoulder injury he suffered in the first game against Mumbai Indians. Topley was bowling well in the game but he dislocated his shoulder while making a diving stop.
The left-arm seamer had his arm in a sling and was replaced by David Willey in the playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders. He has now returned to the UK and will not take part in any further games for the franchise.
"Reece, unfortunately, had to go back home because he has been ruled out of the tournament. We tried our best to keep him here, but the treatment and the experts suggest that he is going to be out of action for some time,” Sanjay Bangar, Royal Challengers' head coach, told the IPL's world feed.
Topley was signed for INR 1.9 crore by the franchise at the recent auction and became the third RCB player after Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar to be ruled out of the competition.