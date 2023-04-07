IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as LSG spin web around SRH to script five-wicket victory
lsg beat srh by five wickets.|
(IPL)
There was absolutely no contest on Friday at Ekana Cricket Stadium where Lucknow Super Giants went up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 10 of IPL 2023. The KL Rahul-led side restricted Aiden Markram and his boys to 121/8, and the hosts saw off the target with five wickets and 24 balls to spare.
The spinners’ masterclass from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) helped them to register a comfortable five-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The trio of Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya, and the veteran Amit Mishra shared six wickets in their combined 12 overs, having conceded only 57 runs. They set the platform for the batters as the Sunrisers could only manage to post 121/8 on the board, with Rahul Tripathi top-scoring 41-ball 35. Abdul Samad played a handy cameo, scoring 21 off just 10 balls which eventually helped his side to post a respectable total.
In reply, impact player Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Kyle Mayers early to give SRH some hope. However, the target was too small to defend, and Rahul, coupled with Krunal’s well-made 23-ball 34, made sure the Super Giants reached the target at the end of 16 overs. Nicholas Pooran hit the winning runs, while Marcus Stoinis remained not out from the other end. Having picked 2/23 from his three overs, Adil Rashid was the pick of the SRH bowler, while the others made little impact.
Do they deserve it!
Kavya Maran's team deserve this downfall for disrespecting this legend.#LSGvsSRH pic.twitter.com/zpAfmm0JGR— Kunal (@crichunter_) April 7, 2023
Correct
Sorry Harry Brook it ain't PSL where you get wasted bowlers & flat decks 😏#LSGvsSRH | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/bdOfZCMcZN— Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 7, 2023
Comical
#LSGvsSRH #ipl2023 pic.twitter.com/HpVYZ0NvmU— Comedy Tonic Telugu (@ComedyTonic) April 7, 2023
Mishra ji
Same Energy ! Same Intensity !— Yogi Says (@imyogi_26) April 7, 2023
40 Years Old Amit Mishra 💯😎#LSGvsSRH #MIvsCSK #amitmishra pic.twitter.com/9aUyFwW3iw
LOL
Aiden Markram to Kavya Maran after today's match be like 😅.#LSGvsSRH #IPL2023 #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/ZndIvC64sp— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 7, 2023
Fans are their
Today's defeat for SRH was tough, but I want Kavya Ma'am to know that I'm here to support her through this difficult time. I hope and pray that her smile will be back on her face soon.#LSGvsSRH || pic.twitter.com/K0ZOKp8OhG— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 7, 2023
On top
Supergiants on top of the Table😍— The Upadhyay (@the_upadhyayji) April 7, 2023
Making Ekana the Den
Captain making the Chase🙏.
Well played LSG❤#KLRahul #LSGvsSRH pic.twitter.com/XLApLnYGMJ
Reality hits hard
Harry Brook when the pitch is not flat: #LSGvsSRH pic.twitter.com/YeBpxypMF6— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 7, 2023
Correct
IPL cameraman doing his job very well. #LSGvsSRH pic.twitter.com/gqIEmAK9jW— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 7, 2023
Happy mentor
LSG is top of the points table, mentor Gautam Gambhir is happy 😄#LSGvsSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Jzgeuj9rvK— Cricket Updates Official (@Cric8_updates) April 7, 2023