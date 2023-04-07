IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as LSG spin web around SRH to script five-wicket victory

The spinners’ masterclass from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) helped them to register a comfortable five-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The trio of Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya, and the veteran Amit Mishra shared six wickets in their combined 12 overs, having conceded only 57 runs. They set the platform for the batters as the Sunrisers could only manage to post 121/8 on the board, with Rahul Tripathi top-scoring 41-ball 35. Abdul Samad played a handy cameo, scoring 21 off just 10 balls which eventually helped his side to post a respectable total.