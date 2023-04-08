ICC CWC Qualifier Playoff | Twitter in disbelief over Rohan Mustafa celebrating scalp by adding third ball to non-striker's collection

The off-spinner was bowling the 21st over of the second innings when Josh Lawrenson hit a ball straight back at him, resulting in his dismissal albeit after a few fumbles of the Kookaburra. As the disappointed batter walked off, an ecstatic Mustafa, who had ended up right next to non-striker Harrison Carlyon, decided to give the opener the scare of his life. The bowler flung his hand across to Carlyon's crotch with the ball in his outstretched palm and nearly struck the batter's nether regions with the white rock, emulating an age-old trick famous in schoolyards all over the world. Carlyon instinctively coiled up in anticipation of pain only to be met with a triumphant Mustafa laughing over the batter's misery.