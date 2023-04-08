ICC CWC Qualifier Playoff | Twitter in disbelief over Rohan Mustafa celebrating scalp by adding third ball to non-striker's collection
Jersey batter Harrison Carlyon coiled up in pain following Rohan Mustafa's potshot|
Even on the international stage, it is not all that rare to have players behaving like schoolboys with absurd antics that amuse spectators. While such incidents may at times boil over, UAE's Rohan Mustafa's age-old jumpscare trick was so unexpected that it brought a laugh even to the victim's face.
The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff, which recently concluded in Namibia, was the stage for many firsts including Jersey's first-ever ODI in their nascent cricketing history. While the high-stake league had two spots for the World Cup QUalifiers in Zimbabwe on the line and played host to a plethora of intense affairs, United Arab Emirates Rohan Mustafa ensured he would be the foremost feature in any tournament highlight reel with an innocuous and hilarious act on Wednesday that left everyone in the cricketing fraternity bemused.
The off-spinner was bowling the 21st over of the second innings when Josh Lawrenson hit a ball straight back at him, resulting in his dismissal albeit after a few fumbles of the Kookaburra. As the disappointed batter walked off, an ecstatic Mustafa, who had ended up right next to non-striker Harrison Carlyon, decided to give the opener the scare of his life. The bowler flung his hand across to Carlyon's crotch with the ball in his outstretched palm and nearly struck the batter's nether regions with the white rock, emulating an age-old trick famous in schoolyards all over the world. Carlyon instinctively coiled up in anticipation of pain only to be met with a triumphant Mustafa laughing over the batter's misery.
While the incident had great potential for flaring up, Carlyon sportingly laughed the matter off further providing evidence of the great camaraderie that exists in associate cricket. Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus joined in on the fun as well, labelling Rohan Mustafa a 'champ' as the Twitterati went berserk.
The Qualifier Play-off did have some bad blood, but there was this, and considering even Harrison Carlyon thought it was funny, I say play on 😂 pic.twitter.com/UoiRuPZRia— Daniel Beswick (@DGBeswick1) April 6, 2023
Ronny is a champ— Gerhard Erasmus (@gerharderasmus) April 6, 2023
@rohanmustafa88 Bro is always 🔥🫶💞— HAMAD (@HamadSaheb) April 6, 2023
Funny— Hetram Gothwal (@hetramgothwal1) April 7, 2023
what did mustafa bhai to carlyon?— __Sagar#OctRain (@imocean19) April 6, 2023
That should be the correct way to get a batsman out. Ball on balls— Bablu (@bobsydv) April 6, 2023
Hahahaha. This is brilliant 😆😆— The Cricket Slouch (@Cricketing_Conv) April 6, 2023
@iambarshatKc new era of cricket 😂 yuzi everywhere— Bibek Kc (@seventeen_34) April 6, 2023
Thats why they called “10 Rupaya ka pepsi.. Mustafa Bhai …… 😂— Amit Tamang Lama (@amtl5028) April 6, 2023
