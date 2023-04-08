IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH | Who said what ft. Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra

Very good day at the office. Having more right-handers [to bowl at], I knew I will be bowling four overs today and I was prepared for it. Overall, this year I am in a good headspace, I have much more clarity about how I want to go about my game, whether it's bat and ball. Everything, I guess, once you have clarity up there, things automatically fall in place. I am someone who is very process-driven, doesn't think that much about result, and it is coming out really well...I am trying to recollect how I played my first four-five years of IPL where I was batting at No.4 consistently for Mumbai ," Krunal said. "In the last three years, for MI when I batted, my role was completely changed, I was batting at No.7... In the last four-five months, I took a break from cricket, where I was not playing. I just wanted to work on my skills, especially bowling," Krunal said at the post-match presentation. "I was just playing the white-ball format and what happened in the last two-three years, I just went wider and wider [with my release]. So I just wanted to work on my action, wanted to get tall so that I can get that turn and get that arm ball going as well.

Krunal Pandya