IPL 2023, MI vs CSK | Twitter consoles CSK’s luck as 14-crore-buy Deepak Chahar picks up yet another injury
Deepak Chahar strained his lef hamstring against MI.|
(IPL)
Injuries are part of any sport, but if they keep happening at regular intervals, sometimes they result in altering the careers of certain players. Deepak Chahar has earned the dubious tag of ‘injury prone’ by sustaining injuries frequently, and his latest setback will trouble CSK even more than him.
With four wins and 10 defeats, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished second-bottom on the points table in IPL 2022. The main reason behind their combined failures was their bowling, particularly because of the absence of Deepak Chahar, who missed the entire season owing to a back injury. The right-arm quick, one of the long-time servants of the Yellow Army, was bought at INR 14 crores at the previous mega auction and there were high expectations on him to deliver.
After that, Chahar, considered to be India’s Powerplay specialist, had a stress fracture and a quad grade 3 tear, which forced him to miss India’s many matches lately, including the T20 last T20 World Cup in Australia. The 30-year-old, after recovering from all injuries, was finally all set to return to the mix in IPL 2023, but on his third outing what he endured was nothing but a massive disappointment.
After bowling five deliveries in Match 11 of IPL 2023 between CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI), taking place at Wankhede Stadium, Chahar stretched his left hamstring, and the physio Tommy Simsek went to check him quickly on the field after he told him to come. He stripped his trouser down, and the physio came to the rescue with some tape. Even though Chahar finished the over by almost walking during the run-up, he did not continue to play any further.
The Twitterati, as well as CSK fans, were sad to see Chahar picking up yet another injury, which might potentially lead them up to another disastrous season altogether as they don’t have any well-known face to lead the pace attack.
Even at this age MSD is so fit but few CSK players who are much younger than MS have very poor fitness. Deepak chahar is one among them. Always an injury prone guy. We went for him during the auction instead of FAF😭🤦. Three overs of him should be covered now. #MIvsCSK #IPL2023— Vishwanathan (@vishwavaidya) April 8, 2023
Deepak Chahar injured again ffs🙄 #CSKvMI #IPL2023— Babaji ki Thulli (@Sonia_Kapoor1) April 8, 2023
14 Cr for Deepak Chahar 😭😭— Kabir Singh (@SnarkyScribe) April 8, 2023
Deepak chahar after bowling 1 over pic.twitter.com/NpwFKkNSA4— Swapnil (@Swapnil_viper) April 8, 2023
Deepak chahar after 2,3 balls.#IPL2023 #MIvsCSK #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/avKppuzIHM— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) April 8, 2023
Ye Deepak Chahar ko kya ho Jata hain yarr 2/3 match khelne ke baad? #MIvsCSK— Abhishek Roy (@AbhiroyTweets) April 8, 2023
Deepak Chahar After bowled few overs😂#MIvsCSK #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/TrNLCuDTpY— Sagar Chouhan (@cric_meme) April 8, 2023