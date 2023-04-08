IPL 2023, MI vs CSK | Twitter consoles CSK’s luck as 14-crore-buy Deepak Chahar picks up yet another injury

After bowling five deliveries in Match 11 of IPL 2023 between CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI), taking place at Wankhede Stadium, Chahar stretched his left hamstring, and the physio Tommy Simsek went to check him quickly on the field after he told him to come. He stripped his trouser down, and the physio came to the rescue with some tape. Even though Chahar finished the over by almost walking during the run-up, he did not continue to play any further.