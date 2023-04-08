IPL 2023, MI vs CSK | Twitter go berserk with Wankhede crowd chanting ‘We want Dhoni’
Wankhede crowd chants Dhoni's name on Sunday,|
(IPL)
Cricketers’ flamboyance leads them to get support irrespective of wherever they play. Such is MS Dhoni, who has tens of thousands of ardent followers across India if not the world and his legion of followers were in full swing on Sunday at Wankhede, where he led India to win the 2011 ODI World Cup.
Whenever people talk about cricketers’ stardom, MS Dhoni finds himself among the ones who are rated as the greatest of all time. The 41-year-old is one of the very few who has been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ever since its inception. No wonder he has the charisma to attract fans across the world, and a small incident during CSK’s chase against MI on Sunday in Match 12 of the ongoing edition proved that he still remains very close to the hearts of many, even when he plays away from home.
As per multiple reports, IPL 2023 will be Dhoni’s last year in the competition. Hence, wherever he goes to play, fans have the desire to watch him bat for one last time. The Wankhede crowd on Sunday was no different, and their sudden chant of ‘We want Dhoni’ two balls after Shivam Dube was cleaned up by Kumar Kartikeya showed the world how much they adored him.
The chant began during the 15th over of CSK’s innings whenever Dhoni was seen padded up on the camera. The same thing happened two overs later as well, such is Dhoni’s aura, who, even at 41, takes the center stage wherever he travels across India.
WE WANT DHONI 💛😭 pic.twitter.com/VgC3nHjOgA— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) April 8, 2023
"WE WANT DHONI" chant in Wankhede. #CSKvsMIpic.twitter.com/efBgiwqw8h— Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 8, 2023
Away Stadium Ayina Sare…Rival Ayina Sare…Manaki Salam Kottalisindhey @msdhoni #WewantDhoni Chants pic.twitter.com/xk5l4PE4UM— Venky (@PrimeRonaldoCR7) April 8, 2023
“We want Dhoni “ chants in front of Sachin, Rohit in their home ground, wankhede 🦁 pic.twitter.com/0q1ITDhZJm— 7 (@Lillymogudu7) April 8, 2023
The whole Stadium is chanting, "We want Dhoni, We want Dhoni." This man is an euphoria. #MSDhoni— Indian ❤️🇮🇳 (@dilseindian1508) April 8, 2023
Chants from crowd "We want Dhoni, We want Dhoni".— E M P E R O R 🕗 (@PK_MS_RC) April 8, 2023
"We want dhoni, We want dhoni" chants at wankhede— Stan_Pratik Sehajpal (@PantherKnightx) April 8, 2023
This man's craze is insane .the greatest to play ever🛐❤️#MSDhoni𓃵 #CSKvsMI
“We want Dhoni”— DivyaThiravidamani (@DThiravidamani) April 8, 2023
Wankhede 🔥#MIvCSK
We want Dhoni is just not a chant any more its an emotion of every fan who wants to enjoy to see him on crease 💛🥁🙌🏻 @msdhoni thanks for such an era to cherish 💛— Priyaa💙 (@priyaa_official) April 8, 2023
Whole wankhede crowd was chanting "we want Dhoni, we want Dhoni"— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) April 8, 2023
Every ground is home ground of Dhoni.