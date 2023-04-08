IPL 2023, MI vs CSK | Twitter go berserk with Wankhede crowd chanting ‘We want Dhoni’

Whenever people talk about cricketers’ stardom, MS Dhoni finds himself among the ones who are rated as the greatest of all time. The 41-year-old is one of the very few who has been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ever since its inception. No wonder he has the charisma to attract fans across the world, and a small incident during CSK’s chase against MI on Sunday in Match 12 of the ongoing edition proved that he still remains very close to the hearts of many, even when he plays away from home.