IPL 2023, MI vs CSK | Twitter in awe of MSD’s masterclass as he turns back clock with 'Dhoni Review System'

Similar to Dhoni, SKY knew he was gone, and soon began to walk off as soon as Dhoni challenged the decision. The replay showed there was a thin nick as well, and the umpire was required to change the decision, resulting in SKY departing after scoring 1 off two deliveries. The fans, as well as Twitterati, went berserk after that as they began to recollect old memories of how Dhoni used to do the same day in and day out while representing the Men in Blue.