IPL 2023, MI vs CSK | Twitter in awe of MSD’s masterclass as he turns back clock with 'Dhoni Review System'
MSD took an excellent catch off SKY.|
(IPL)
Certain players are known for their individual brilliance on the field, they are often lauded for their natural instincts. While playing for India, MS Dhoni used to call the DRS correctly whenever he challenged umpires, and the Wankhede crowd experienced the same when he got SKY out of nowhere.
Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was anticipated to be a nail-bitter in which Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – two of the most successful franchises in the competition – went up against each other at Wankhede Stadium. Many had high hopes for MS Dhoni, who led them to win the 2011 ODI World Cup at the same venue. The two-time World Cup-winning captain did not disappoint them either, as he showed the world why he is called the genius on the field.
In the eighth over of CSK’s innings, Suryakumar Yadav tried to play a sweep off Mitchell Santner’s flatter delivery which was down the leg side. However, the talismanic Indian batter made little connection with the ball before it went into Dhoni’s big gloves. But the on-field umpire signalled a wide, and observing that, Dhoni, knowing SKY had nicked behind, immediately took the DRS.
Similar to Dhoni, SKY knew he was gone, and soon began to walk off as soon as Dhoni challenged the decision. The replay showed there was a thin nick as well, and the umpire was required to change the decision, resulting in SKY departing after scoring 1 off two deliveries. The fans, as well as Twitterati, went berserk after that as they began to recollect old memories of how Dhoni used to do the same day in and day out while representing the Men in Blue.
