IPL 2023, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Wankhede security tries to come to MI’s rescue by disrupting Conway

Just when Devon Conway was about to look up to play Jason Behendroff’s third ball off the opening over, the former decided to move away after watching the security guard running beside the sight screen. To be fair, Conway had to do so because batting in front of a huge crowd requires immense concentration, and Behendroff was aware of the fact as well, thus decided to reload without any complaints. However, the security guard, for a while, took all the attention from everybody just by doing her bit.