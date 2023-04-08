IPL 2023, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Wankhede security tries to come to MI’s rescue by disrupting Conway
Mumbai got rid of Devon Conway early.|
(IPL)
Play interruptions annoy everyone more than anything and fans moving near the sight screen is one of the most popular reasons in this category. But on Sunday, when a security guard at Wankhede went on to move when Devon Conway was on strike, the scene brought laughter to fans more than an annoyance.
Star-studded Mumbai Indians (MI) could only muster 157/8 at Wankhede Stadium against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the long-awaited Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Considering Mumbai’s powerful batting unit, it was a comparatively below-par total, and adding to that, with the absence of Jofra Archer, they required someone to play a stellar show to defend the target. While in the initial phase of CSK’s innings, none of the MI players seemed to step up, it was a security guard who did her part as much as she could.
Just when Devon Conway was about to look up to play Jason Behendroff’s third ball off the opening over, the former decided to move away after watching the security guard running beside the sight screen. To be fair, Conway had to do so because batting in front of a huge crowd requires immense concentration, and Behendroff was aware of the fact as well, thus decided to reload without any complaints. However, the security guard, for a while, took all the attention from everybody just by doing her bit.
Incidentally, the move worked as well as Conway, who scored 47 in their previous encounter, departed without scoring any run. Twitterati, too, joined hands to laud her, but of course, in a comical way.
