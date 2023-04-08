IPL 2023, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts to MSD and CSK walking off the field ignoring Hrithik Shokeen’s DRS

It was the last ball of the 20th over, bowled by Dwaine Pretorius, which was pitched just wide of the tramline on the off-side. However, Hrithik Shokeen, who was on strike, moved across to get a touch off it, only to miss the ball altogether. Yet, the MI all-rounder decided to challenge the call, but Dhoni, while applauding Pretorius for finishing things off with a dot ball, decided to walk off the field without waiting for the final decision. On his way off the field, he even had a short verbal exchange with Piyush Chawla, most probably explaining his decision.