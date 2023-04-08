More Options

IPL 2023, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts to MSD and CSK walking off the field ignoring Hrithik Shokeen’s DRS

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

MS Dhoni did not wait for DRS call at Wankhede.

Some are widely regarded as legendary players, and there are some who are distinguished from others for their unique larger-than-life personalities. MS Dhoni is one such figure who has been highly lauded for his calm and composed demeanor and thus, whatever he does gets the limelight immediately.

On Sunday at Wankhede Stadium, MS Dhoni made headlines by instinctively calling a correct DRS call to get rid of dangerous-looking Suryakumar Yadav early. Then, during the fag end of MI’s innings, the 41-year-old went to the spotlight yet again, albeit this time not with some individual brilliance.

It was the last ball of the 20th over, bowled by Dwaine Pretorius, which was pitched just wide of the tramline on the off-side. However, Hrithik Shokeen, who was on strike, moved across to get a touch off it, only to miss the ball altogether. Yet, the MI all-rounder decided to challenge the call, but Dhoni, while applauding Pretorius for finishing things off with a dot ball, decided to walk off the field without waiting for the final decision. On his way off the field, he even had a short verbal exchange with Piyush Chawla, most probably explaining his decision.

Rightly so, the third-umpire did not overturn the decision after watching the replay, but Dhoni, because of beginning to leave the field early, became the talk of the town on social media for the second time in the innings.

