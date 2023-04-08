IPL 2023, MI vs CSK | Twitter reacts to Pretorius-Gaikwad winning tag-team title with sublime athleticism
Pretorius and Gaikwad took an excellent tally catch against MI.|
(IPL)
Teamwork is one thing in any sport that holds the key to winning games, as well as tournaments. On Sunday, Dwaine Pretorius and Ruturaj Gaikwad proved to the world why coordination on the field is important as their tag-team excellence got MI’s Tristan Stubbs when the latter was about to tee off.
Riding on a spirited bowling performance altogether, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restricted Mumbai Indians (MI) to 157/8 at Wankhede Stadium in Match 12 of IPL 2023. None of the MI batters managed to convert their starts into anything substantial, with Ishan Kishan top-scoring 32 off 21 balls. MI closed on 157/8, albeit the hosts could have had more runs on the board had South Africa’s dangerous hitter Tristan Stubbs stayed in the middle for a while.
Coming in place of Jofra Archer, Stubbs walked into the middle at No. 6 with the aim to give MI a fiery finish along with Tim David. However, it did not work out as Stubbs, batting on five off nine balls, went down the track to loft the ball over long-off but failed to time the slower delivery properly which was off-cutter and was pitched outside off stump. But then, what Dwaine Pretorius and Ruturaj Gaikwad pulled off near the boundary line could only be termed as tag-team work at its best.
Placed at long-off, Pretorius lost his balance while tracking back, and knowing that he was about to go outside the cushions, he threw the ball upwards before falling. Running from long-on, Ruturaj Gaikwad was there to fittingly compliment him as he has ample time to complete the catch without any trouble at all. Pretorius was delighted to see his teammate giving the finishing touches as the catch is potentially considered to be one of the best takes in the season.
