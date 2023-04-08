More Options

IPL 2023, RR vs DC | Twitter labels Sanju Samson screamer as early catch of the season contender

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Sanju Samson was all smiles as his teammates lauded him with their mouths wide open in shock

Champion teams strangle opposition from the word go, hoping to kill them off before they have a chance to come to life. When a team has Trent Boult and Sanju Samson at hand, that task almost seems simple as the duo combined brilliantly to give Rajasthan the edge early in the second innings.

Rajasthan Royals dominated the game yet again on Saturday against the Delhi Capitals with both bat and ball as they had the visitors suffocating at 5/2 after two overs while chasing a target of 200 at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati. The damage was dealt in the first over itself by a rejuvenated Trent Boult who produced his second double-wicket maiden opening over in IPL 2023, further extending his unprecedented record with the new ball across the past few seasons. However, franchise skipper Sanju Samson managed to overshadow even the Kiwi pacer's achievement with a blinding catch donning the gloves to dismiss Prithvi Shaw for a duck on the third ball of the innings.

Boult pitched a pull delivery slightly outside off-stump, provoking Shaw to move across the wicket and attempt to turn the ball towards the leg side in search of a boundary. However, the Indian opener could only get a thick outside edge sending the ball hurrying behind the wickets but seemed to have survived with Samson already moving to his left after reading Shaw's intentions. Yet, with a miraculous effort, an agile Samson adjusted himself in a moment before diving full-length at the ball and almost plucking it from the ground.

The spectacular effort stunned not just the live audience but the Twitterati as well, making social media go berserk with praise for the veteran IPL wicketkeeper.

