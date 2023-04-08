IPL 2023, RR vs DC | Twitter labels Sanju Samson screamer as early catch of the season contender

Rajasthan Royals dominated the game yet again on Saturday against the Delhi Capitals with both bat and ball as they had the visitors suffocating at 5/2 after two overs while chasing a target of 200 at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati. The damage was dealt in the first over itself by a rejuvenated Trent Boult who produced his second double-wicket maiden opening over in IPL 2023, further extending his unprecedented record with the new ball across the past few seasons. However, franchise skipper Sanju Samson managed to overshadow even the Kiwi pacer's achievement with a blinding catch donning the gloves to dismiss Prithvi Shaw for a duck on the third ball of the innings.