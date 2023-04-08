IPL 2023, RR vs DC | Twitter reacts as bruised Jos Buttler departs to Mukesh Kumar in chaotic manner after heroic innings
Jos Buttler's brilliance was brought to an end by an unusual dismissal by Mukesh Kumar|
The greatest are defined by their grit and relentlessness to succeed regardless of the hurdles on the way, which is why it often takes something bizarre to keep them at bay. Jos Buttler, battling an injured finger, scored a flamboyant 79 before falling prey to an unaware Mukesh Kumar's reflex catch.
Rajasthan Royals ploughed their way to a huge total of 199/4 against Delhi Capitals in the second and final game of the season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon. The side was handed a big scare ahead of the encounter with news emerging that Jos Buttler might not be available to play after the England skipper cut his left hand's little finger in the previous game against Punjab Kings while completing a catch. However, the fans heaved a big sigh of relief when Sanju Samson's teamsheet had him right at the top of the order and the batter quickly dismissed any concerns of not being at his optimum with a brilliant knock that helped him regain the Orange Cap for the season. Yet, just when Buttler was switching to another gear in the death, an excellent Mukesh Kumar delivery in the blockhole led to a rebound catch albeit Kumar was clueless about the happenings and did not even appeal for the dismissal.
Buttler had struck 11 boundaries and a maximum to lead the team to 175/3 after 18.3 overs. He was handed the strike by Shimron Hetmyer and was up against Mukesh Kumar who had proved to be the visitors' best bowler on the day by a distance. Kumar fired a yorker at Buttler and completely strangled him for the room but the 32-year-old somehow managed to keep it from going beyond him by jamming his bat at the ground. The Kookaburra popped in the air and travelled towards Kumar at rapid speed who sprung out a hand to balloon the ball in the air before grabbing it in his second attempt. However, barely had the pacer got the ball in his hand when he slung a throw at Buttler's stumps, noticing he was out of the crease, only to end up missing.
However, to Kumar's surprise, Warner went up in appeal claiming the delivery was not a bump making the catch a legitimate one to dismiss Buttler. The Australian went up by signaling DRS and had suspicious proven right, ending Buttler's 51-ball stay at the crease. The Twitterati could not help but marvel at the knock while also acknowledging the bizarreness of his dismissal.
Mukesh was not sure!
April 8, 2023
He has done his job!
Massive wicket for Nathan Ellis and Punjab Kings - Jos Buttler goes for 19.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 5, 2023
:|
Sanju Samson ni evaru tl lo thittatledu enti, wicket keeper Jos Buttler ni boundary daggara petti finger injury cheyinchinanduku? He is the best keeper some thing like that.— Saikrishna సాయికృష్ణ (@Sai__Krishna__) April 8, 2023
Jos the Boss for a reason!
Jos "The Real Boss" Buttler 👏🏻— सत्यमेव जयते ! (@Makeshwar9508) April 8, 2023
Jos Buttler bossing the best league in the world #RRvsDC #DCvsRR #JosButtler pic.twitter.com/Bhe58u29Lt
Hahahaha! Lol! so true.
#RRvDC #RRvsDC #DCvsRR— 마륵 타망 ⚡⚡ (@_Marktamang) April 8, 2023
Nobody
Mukesh Kumar when third umpire announce that Jos buttler is out :- pic.twitter.com/zJqjZW6mZc
He's born for it!
The Ruler of Orange cap 🧡#JosButtler #RRvDC #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/CTj7X4A2Hn— Akash Sharma (@uncutnazaare) April 8, 2023
Yessss!!!
Now please don't come to fileding.and make that injury worse again..pls pls sit in the dugout @josbuttler— hitesh (@Hiteshprabhas) April 8, 2023
ewwwwww!!!
When i made sanju samson as captain in seasonlong!— Deepesh Kumar (@Deepesh38458556) April 8, 2023
Replacing jos buttler🤧 pic.twitter.com/K42aT8DYEH
He was so good with the bat!
Ha gone— W (@NithinWatto185) April 8, 2023
He is true warrior!
I’d say Jos Buttler will definitely be a hall of famer if he isn’t already— Jack (@magicmongoose69) April 8, 2023