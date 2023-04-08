IPL 2023, RR vs DC | Twitter reacts as bruised Jos Buttler departs to Mukesh Kumar in chaotic manner after heroic innings

Rajasthan Royals ploughed their way to a huge total of 199/4 against Delhi Capitals in the second and final game of the season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon. The side was handed a big scare ahead of the encounter with news emerging that Jos Buttler might not be available to play after the England skipper cut his left hand's little finger in the previous game against Punjab Kings while completing a catch. However, the fans heaved a big sigh of relief when Sanju Samson's teamsheet had him right at the top of the order and the batter quickly dismissed any concerns of not being at his optimum with a brilliant knock that helped him regain the Orange Cap for the season. Yet, just when Buttler was switching to another gear in the death, an excellent Mukesh Kumar delivery in the blockhole led to a rebound catch albeit Kumar was clueless about the happenings and did not even appeal for the dismissal.