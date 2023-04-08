IPL 2023, RR vs DC | Twitter reacts as Buttler delivers Boult the perfect stage to seal 57-run win

In response, Trent Boult effectively sealed the deal for the hosts in the first over itself with a double-wicket maiden, his second of the season just three games deep in the tournament. Prithvi Shaw was the first of his victims who fell to a Sanu Samson screamer behind the wickets while compatriot Manish Pandey, playing his first game of the season, succumbed to a golden duck. Lalit Yadav and David Warner provided some hope in the middle overs as they anchored the innings along in hope for an explosive finish at the death but once the former fell for 38 off 24 deliveries, no other batter stepped up to the plate. Warner remained not-out until the penultimate over of the match but was unable to shift gears throughout his knock of 65 off 55 deliveries, and the side eventually finished at 144/9. Apart from Boult's 4-1-29-3, Yuzvendra Chahal was highly clinical as well, ending with even better figures of 3/27 from his four overs.