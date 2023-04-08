IPL 2023, RR vs DC | Twitter reacts as Buttler delivers Boult the perfect stage to seal 57-run win
Trent Boult was once again clinical with the new ball on Saturday|
BCCI
Rajasthan Royals made light work of Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon as they cruised to an emphatic victory. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal led the team to a massive total in the first innings before Trent Boult spelt doom for DC with the new ball.
Delhi Capitals won the toss under the Guwahati sun and chose to chase in their third league game of the season. The omens of a disastrous performance were there from the first over itself when opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck Khaleel Ahmed for five boundaries with some incredible shotmaking. It did not take long for England skipper Jos Buttler to join in the attack as the two piled on 68 runs in the powerplay for no loss. The Indian youngster powered to 50 off just 25 balls, eventually falling for 60 off 31 deliveries after an opening stand of 98 runs. Thereon, his much more experienced partner took charge of the innings to register his second half-century of the season, briefly claiming the Orange Cap with his 79 off just 51 deliveries. Mukesh Kumar was the only bowler that showed any promise for Delhi, returning figures of 4-0-36-2, but even he endured blows in Shimrom Hetmyer's 21-ball cameo of 36 runs as the Royals posted 199/4 on the board.
In response, Trent Boult effectively sealed the deal for the hosts in the first over itself with a double-wicket maiden, his second of the season just three games deep in the tournament. Prithvi Shaw was the first of his victims who fell to a Sanu Samson screamer behind the wickets while compatriot Manish Pandey, playing his first game of the season, succumbed to a golden duck. Lalit Yadav and David Warner provided some hope in the middle overs as they anchored the innings along in hope for an explosive finish at the death but once the former fell for 38 off 24 deliveries, no other batter stepped up to the plate. Warner remained not-out until the penultimate over of the match but was unable to shift gears throughout his knock of 65 off 55 deliveries, and the side eventually finished at 144/9. Apart from Boult's 4-1-29-3, Yuzvendra Chahal was highly clinical as well, ending with even better figures of 3/27 from his four overs.
