IPL 2023, RR vs DC | Twitter reacts as Yashasvi Jaiswal's embarrassing schoolboy error lets off David Warner

The Australian opener, who was well set on 59 off 49 deliveries and was up against Murugan Ashwin on the penultimate ball of the over. Warner read a googly off the leg-spinner's hand and attempted to clear extra cover with an inside-out shot in order to up the ante but failed to connect properly with the ball. The Kookaburra stood up high in the air, allowing Jaiswal to station himself under it at the edge of the 30-yard circle before completing a simple catch. The veteran walked off in disappointment, well aware his team was resigned to a loss thereon, but was suddenly signalled to pause near the boundary lines.