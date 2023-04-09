IPL 2023, GT vs KKR | Twitter in awe as N Jagadeesan announces his arrival with backward-running screamer
Jagadeesan's catch had Andre Russell jumping like a child in joy|
The athletic ability of cricketers is often undermined but every now and then the players serve reminders of their true potential. N Jagadeesan had the Narendra Modi stadium enthralled on Sunday as he sprinted backwards before putting in a full-stretch dive to complete a memorable catch.
Gujarat Titans started off well in their Sunday afternoon encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad, making their way to 79/1 after nine overs in the first innings. Shubman Gill looked in fine touch and had already made his way to 30 while Sai Sudharsan was unbeaten on 20 off 14 deliveries but the side was set back a little by Wriddhiman Saha's failure at the top of the order. However, the wicket-keeper batter can rid himself of some of the blame given the manner of his dismissal as his run-a-ball 17-run knock was ended by an early catch of the season contender by Narayan Jagadeesan who was playing his first game of the season.
Saha was up against Narine in the fifth over and attempted to sweep the second ball in the gap but only managed a thick top edge as the ball ballooned up in the air. However, much to the batter's relief, the ball seemed to be safely heading for No-Man's land between short and deep square leg. Nevertheless, Jagadeesan got his burners on and chased the ball at full speed by running backward from inside the circle. Just when the Kookaburra seemed slightly out of reach, the opener flung himself forward with both his hands outstretched as the white rock dipped over his hand and into his hand almost miraculously.
The effort had not only Jagadeesan ecstatic but even the Ahmedabad crowd was kind enough to appreciate the opposition's grab, as was the Twitterati.
