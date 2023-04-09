IPL 2023, GT vs KKR | Twitter in awe as N Jagadeesan announces his arrival with backward-running screamer

Gujarat Titans started off well in their Sunday afternoon encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad, making their way to 79/1 after nine overs in the first innings. Shubman Gill looked in fine touch and had already made his way to 30 while Sai Sudharsan was unbeaten on 20 off 14 deliveries but the side was set back a little by Wriddhiman Saha's failure at the top of the order. However, the wicket-keeper batter can rid himself of some of the blame given the manner of his dismissal as his run-a-ball 17-run knock was ended by an early catch of the season contender by Narayan Jagadeesan who was playing his first game of the season.