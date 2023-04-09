IPL 2023, GT vs KKR | Twitter in awe of Rinku Singh chasing 28 off five balls with sixes galore
Every so often, some things take place on the cricket field never seen before in its rich history, causing overwhelming emotions to run through the fraternity. Rinku Singh pulled off something such on Sunday afternoon as he hit five sixes on the trot to chase an improbable 29 runs in the 20th over.
Kolkata Knight Riders won a nail-biting high-scoring clash against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad courtesy of a special effort by Rinku Singh that thwarted the efforts of counterparts Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan earlier in the game. After a rollercoaster encounter dominated majorly by the Titans with a few patches of excellence for the visitors, the equation came down to 28 runs off the last five balls. Yash Dayal had the ball in his hand with a steely Rinku Singh on the other end, who had the responsibility of pulling off a first in the tournament's history. What followed not only send the KKR fans into an ecstatic frenzy but even had the opposition supporters clasping their mouths in disbelief before commending their rivals for a special victory.
Dayal bowled a full toss on the second ball of the last over to begin the saga and Singh went hell for leather at it to dispatch the ball over long-off. A young Dayal could not keep his composure and ended up delivering another full toss to follow up which was heaved over backward square-leg -- different shot, same result. However, the fans really started believing when yet another wide full-toss was smacked for maximum runs by the batter, bringing the requirement down to 10 runs off the last two balls. A lengthy discussion in the Titans camp including skipper Rashid Khan and veterans such as Mohammed Shami followed but it had little effect on the game as another wide delivery, this time a half-tracker, was sent beyond the fence to make it four sixes in a row for the Knight Riders.
With audiences across the entire world sat in bated breath, Rinku Singh finished what he had started as he remained undeterred against a shorter delivery and creamed it over long-on to beckon the entire camp to run into the ground wheeling away in celebration. The Twiteratti dived into the chaos straightaway as few could make sense of the instant classic they had just witnessed.
