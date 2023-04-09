IPL 2023, GT vs KKR | Twitter in awe of Rinku Singh chasing 28 off five balls with sixes galore

Dayal bowled a full toss on the second ball of the last over to begin the saga and Singh went hell for leather at it to dispatch the ball over long-off. A young Dayal could not keep his composure and ended up delivering another full toss to follow up which was heaved over backward square-leg -- different shot, same result. However, the fans really started believing when yet another wide full-toss was smacked for maximum runs by the batter, bringing the requirement down to 10 runs off the last two balls. A lengthy discussion in the Titans camp including skipper Rashid Khan and veterans such as Mohammed Shami followed but it had little effect on the game as another wide delivery, this time a half-tracker, was sent beyond the fence to make it four sixes in a row for the Knight Riders.