IPL 2023, GT vs KKR | Twitter in disbelief as Vijay Shankar sends Shardul Thakur to cleaners with three back-to-back sixes

Shankar got the strike on the second ball of the over and let an opportunity go to waste after failing to connect with a slow and wide delivery from Thakur. However, the bowler did not have the same fortune on the succeeding deliveries as his counterpart's destruction began with a clean strike over deep midwicket off a full and slightly wide delivery, arguably the shot of the day. Having thus brought up his half-century off just 21 deliveries, Shankar seemed to further grow in confidence and dispatched the next delivery over long-on with timing befitting of Gods. The 32-year-old wasn't done yet as he finished off the saga with another strike over wide long-on albeit it only just made it over the rope the third time around.