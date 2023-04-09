More Options

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR | Twitter in disbelief as Vijay Shankar sends Shardul Thakur to cleaners with three back-to-back sixes

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Vijay Shankar looks to the skies after making the ball soar with a clean hit

BCCI

Indian cricket has always struggled to produce elite fast-bowling all-rounders, with the likes of Vijay Shankar and Shardul Thakur failing internationally. However, after Thakur's sizzling innings in the last game, it was Shankar's turn to remind everyone of his potential with a knock for the ages.

Gujarat Titans put on the boosters late on in their innings to get to a mammoth total of 204/4 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon. The charge was led by an unassuming Vijay Shankar who emerged out of the blue to showcase his shotmaking prowess which was explosive enough to keep even David Miller quiet on the other end in his three-ball stay. The all-rounder from Tamil Nadu saved his best for last as the Titans capitalized on KKR's unusual choice to hand the last over to Shardul Thakur instead of Umesh Yadav, a move that cost the visitors 20 runs.

Shankar got the strike on the second ball of the over and let an opportunity go to waste after failing to connect with a slow and wide delivery from Thakur. However, the bowler did not have the same fortune on the succeeding deliveries as his counterpart's destruction began with a clean strike over deep midwicket off a full and slightly wide delivery, arguably the shot of the day. Having thus brought up his half-century off just 21 deliveries, Shankar seemed to further grow in confidence and dispatched the next delivery over long-on with timing befitting of Gods. The 32-year-old wasn't done yet as he finished off the saga with another strike over wide long-on albeit it only just made it over the rope the third time around.

Shankar eventually ended unbeaten on 63 off 24 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and five maximums, thereby sending the Twitterati berserk.

