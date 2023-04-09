IPL 2023, GT vs KKR | Twitter in disbelief as Vijay Shankar sends Shardul Thakur to cleaners with three back-to-back sixes
Vijay Shankar looks to the skies after making the ball soar with a clean hit|
BCCI
Indian cricket has always struggled to produce elite fast-bowling all-rounders, with the likes of Vijay Shankar and Shardul Thakur failing internationally. However, after Thakur's sizzling innings in the last game, it was Shankar's turn to remind everyone of his potential with a knock for the ages.
Gujarat Titans put on the boosters late on in their innings to get to a mammoth total of 204/4 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon. The charge was led by an unassuming Vijay Shankar who emerged out of the blue to showcase his shotmaking prowess which was explosive enough to keep even David Miller quiet on the other end in his three-ball stay. The all-rounder from Tamil Nadu saved his best for last as the Titans capitalized on KKR's unusual choice to hand the last over to Shardul Thakur instead of Umesh Yadav, a move that cost the visitors 20 runs.
Shankar got the strike on the second ball of the over and let an opportunity go to waste after failing to connect with a slow and wide delivery from Thakur. However, the bowler did not have the same fortune on the succeeding deliveries as his counterpart's destruction began with a clean strike over deep midwicket off a full and slightly wide delivery, arguably the shot of the day. Having thus brought up his half-century off just 21 deliveries, Shankar seemed to further grow in confidence and dispatched the next delivery over long-on with timing befitting of Gods. The 32-year-old wasn't done yet as he finished off the saga with another strike over wide long-on albeit it only just made it over the rope the third time around.
Shankar eventually ended unbeaten on 63 off 24 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and five maximums, thereby sending the Twitterati berserk.
What a hit by 3D!
It's impossible to stop vijay shankar form in wc year😂pic.twitter.com/YwzcjtVeFL— 82off53 (@trishank_vk) April 9, 2023
Briliant shot from Vijay Shankar!
April 9, 2023
That looked effortless!!🥵🥵
Mad knock by 3D Vijay Shankar. 50 in just 21 balls. 🥵#GTvKKRpic.twitter.com/DyjKUYG5CS— Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 9, 2023
WC year and Vijay can't be stopped!
Vijay Shankar smashed lord shardul for 3 sixes in a row. #GujratTitans— Masala Dose - ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ (@DosaSpeaks) April 9, 2023
Hahahaha!
Vijay Shankar performing well in World Cup year pic.twitter.com/epUZ9c67DW— Beast (@Beast_xx_) April 9, 2023
Shankar shines!
Vijay shankar to shardul : Thank you anna nee valla 4 ipls lo kanidi okka over lo vachindi... pic.twitter.com/MB051ovHQ5— Don Stranger (@aaparichituudu) April 9, 2023
Just today, this game #GTvsKKR🥵
Ab ye vijay shankar kb se pelne lga#GTvsKKR— British Meena (@UrsBritish) April 9, 2023
Miracles!😂😂😂😂😂😂
What is this season of #IPL2023— 👑Dhruvin Panchamia💖👑 (@Dhruvin_04) April 9, 2023
The other day ShardulThakur, yesterday AjinkyaRahane, today VijayShankar
Redeemption season of all 😭
All of them striking at nearly 200+ 😂😂
For sure this time!
Hahah cup vijay shankar uthayega😂— ⓡⓐⓝⓙⓗⓐ 🇺🇸 (@MundafromUsa121) April 9, 2023
Hehehe! Lol!
Vijay Shankar la 50 adikuran .. Ungalku ena da kedu @ishankishan51 @surya_14kumar 🚶🏻 pic.twitter.com/fqdJGHuHLV— Dustin ツ (@Dustin_Vj) April 9, 2023
One man show after Sai Sudharshan's knock!
bhai kya pitai kri vijay shankar ne ye banda nhi solo vs squard hai vijay vs kkr 🐐— Ṩhͥนbͣhͫ (@shubhxdead) April 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Fu5pXyIHQ3
Rolf!😂😂😂😂😂😂
Bhai Mano ya na Mano… Vijay Shankar ko itna bada batsman banane k peeche apna KKR ka hi haath hai🙈— Jayant Kumar (@TweetOfJayant) April 9, 2023