IPL 2023, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Yash Dayal's unusual heroics lead to sensational catch amidst severe collision
A shocked Saha looks on at Dayal who emerged with the ball in his hand|
BCCI
The Indian Premier League is not only a stage for the world best to entertain millions but also a platform for domestic youngsters to showcase their potential and commitment to the cause. Yash Dayal ticked all those boxes on Sunday as he put his body on the line to complete a brilliant catch.
Gujarat Titans seized control of their Sunday afternoon encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad by having the opposition reeling at 28/2 after four overs in a chase of 205. While the game was packed with moments worthy of the tournament highlight reel, perhaps the only guaranteed submission on the list was Yash Dayal's catch to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the third over of the game.
A belligerent Mohammed Shami steamed in against the Afghan batsman and pitched the third ball of the over shot after seeing his counterpart dancing down the track. Gurbaz failed to anticipate the short delivery and ended up playing a shabby hook shot, only managing to get some glove on it. As the ball ballooned up in the air, both wicket-keeper Wridhiman Saha and short fine-leg Yash Dayal rushed towards it. The ball rose and dip quickly, meaning there was no time for the two to make calls or communicate, ensuring a recipe for disaster that seemed to come true as the two reached the Kookaburra at the exact same time. Both Saha and Dayal put in despairing full-length dives in hopes of somehow plucking the ball off the ground and ended up in an inevitable severe collision which could have led to serious injuries on some other day. As the Titans players looked on in concern and dismay, Dayal suddenly sat up with the ball in his hand much to everyone's surprise.
Replays showed that Dayal had executed his dive a bit higher off the ground, thereby managing to grab the ball over Saha's gloves while using them as a cushion. The effort had the Twiteratti go in a frenzy as they took to social media to praise Dayal's commitment and athleticism.
