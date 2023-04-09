IPL 2023, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Yash Dayal's unusual heroics lead to sensational catch amidst severe collision

A belligerent Mohammed Shami steamed in against the Afghan batsman and pitched the third ball of the over shot after seeing his counterpart dancing down the track. Gurbaz failed to anticipate the short delivery and ended up playing a shabby hook shot, only managing to get some glove on it. As the ball ballooned up in the air, both wicket-keeper Wridhiman Saha and short fine-leg Yash Dayal rushed towards it. The ball rose and dip quickly, meaning there was no time for the two to make calls or communicate, ensuring a recipe for disaster that seemed to come true as the two reached the Kookaburra at the exact same time. Both Saha and Dayal put in despairing full-length dives in hopes of somehow plucking the ball off the ground and ended up in an inevitable severe collision which could have led to serious injuries on some other day. As the Titans players looked on in concern and dismay, Dayal suddenly sat up with the ball in his hand much to everyone's surprise.