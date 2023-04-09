IPL 2023, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts to comical gaff-up between Rashid and Miller angering 'Colgate' Ashish Nehra

West Indian speedster Alzarri Joseph pitched a delivery full and wide on the third ball of the over, allowing Iyer to cleanly lift it over the leg-side field and towards the boundary. However, the Kookaburra failed to gain enough momentum once it bounced beyond the 30-yeard-circle and seemed to be in the reach of the chasing Rashid Khan and David Miller. The former made a sparing slide at the edge of the rope to pull the white rock back just in time for his Proteas counterpart to collect and throw it towards the stumps. Yet, the stand-in skipper Khan's scoop of the ball hit Miller's legs and wobbled away to the boundary, much to the shock of both. Nevertheless, as the two walked back to their positions, Rashid could not help but break into a smile acknowledging the lighter side of the incident.