IPL 2023, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts to comical gaff-up between Rashid and Miller angering 'Colgate' Ashish Nehra
GT head coach Ashish Nehra has a renowned sense of humour|
Gujarat Titans Twitter
When the stakes are high, even entertaining scenes on the field can fail to bemuse you if it doesn't further the cause of your team. Ashish Nehra, known for his joyful demeanour, was seen in a rare fit of anger after his team Gujarat Titans failed to save a boundary in a crunch situation.
Kolkata Knight Riders fought valiantly on Sunday afternoon to recover from 28/2 after four overs while chasing 204 to 149/3 after 15 overs against Gujarat Titans. Venkatesh Iyer was the game-changer for the visitors with his knock of 83 runs off just 40 deliveries, lacing his innings with eight boundaries and five maximums. The last of his fours came on the ball just before his dismissal in the 16th over and had Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra fuming even as his players shared a laugh on the field.
West Indian speedster Alzarri Joseph pitched a delivery full and wide on the third ball of the over, allowing Iyer to cleanly lift it over the leg-side field and towards the boundary. However, the Kookaburra failed to gain enough momentum once it bounced beyond the 30-yeard-circle and seemed to be in the reach of the chasing Rashid Khan and David Miller. The former made a sparing slide at the edge of the rope to pull the white rock back just in time for his Proteas counterpart to collect and throw it towards the stumps. Yet, the stand-in skipper Khan's scoop of the ball hit Miller's legs and wobbled away to the boundary, much to the shock of both. Nevertheless, as the two walked back to their positions, Rashid could not help but break into a smile acknowledging the lighter side of the incident.
However, Ashish Nehra did not share the same sentiments as he was seen ranting away in anger near the dugout to the support staff and substitute players, much to the Twitterati's amusement given the former nation's renowned sense of humour.
Ashish Nehra stole the show!
He's like football coach! Not in one place!
@IPL @JayShah ak kaam kare ashish nehra ko bej do ap ground me ye koi tarika he— mayank agrawal (@sehjada_mayank) April 9, 2023
Hahahaha! :D
Ashish Nehra is like the Sean Dyche of the IPL.— John Raphael (@RaphaelJohn13) April 9, 2023
Has a title though.
Nehra is so good with players! Very active!
Russel— Somya 🇮🇳 (@Somya0803) April 9, 2023
Sunil Narayan
Shardul Thakur
What a Hat-trick!
Rashid Khan 🙇♀️🙌🏻
And also Ashish Nehra guiding throughout 👏🏻
Now that’s the kind of IPL match fans were waiting for! #KKRvsGT
Rashdid the man who changed it all!
Well Rashid Khan just devastated the whole team of KKR. Team GT with Ashish Nehra as the active coach is just too strong. #GTvsKKR #IPL2023— Sherlock (@Engineeroast) April 9, 2023
That is Ashish Nehra for you!
Ek hai jo match boundary line se badal deta hai #AshishNehra #GTvKKR #IPL2023— Jaideep7 (@jailalchandani7) April 9, 2023
First quality of a coach!
Ashish Nehra is always on the ropes telling his players what to do and how to bowl. #GTvsKKR #IPL2023 #CRICKETTWITTER— SECOND SLIP (@MerchantCricket) April 9, 2023
Yes he is!
Ashish Nehra is moving like football coach…. Love his energy ❤️ #GTvsKKR— RR Supporter (@19azhar93) April 9, 2023
Lol! But he's so good at it!
#GTvsKKR— Tom bhayya (@addanki275) April 9, 2023
GT players to ashish nehra: pic.twitter.com/S9vY0tfeK6
Looks like!
Is Ashish Nehra Playing for #GT Today?#GTvKKR #IPL2023— Harish S (@iamharish25) April 9, 2023