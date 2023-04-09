IPL 2023, KKR vs GT | Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan hattrick not enough to deny KKR three-wicket win
Kolkata clinched victory from the jaws of defeat in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening with five sixes in the last over securing an improbable triumph. The Titans had done everything right till the end, with Rashid Khan's hattrick effectively ending the game, until Rinku Singh's heroics turned the tables.
Rashid Khan won the toss at the Narendra Modi stadium and chose to bat first, a decision that proved dividends in the first innings as his side piled on a mammoth total of 204/4. Shubman Gill set the foundation early with a steady 31-ball 39 before Sai Sudharsan ruled the middle overs with a flamboyant 53 off 38 deliveries. However, KKR talisman Sunil Narine soon shut down shop by dismissing both, thus securing the scalps of all three top-order batsmen. Just when the visitors seemed to have things in control, Vijay Shankar delivered a heroic unbeaten knock of 63 involving some audacious stroke-making, tallying four boundaries and five maximums in the 24-ball affair.
In response, the Titans' new-ball pacers Josh Little and Mohammed Shami had the Knight Riders in trouble early by dismissing openers Narayan Jagadeesan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz respectively within the first four overs. However, the visitors fought back with a 100-run third-wicket partnership as the skipper provided the impetus with 45 off 29 deliveries while Venkatesh Iyer took the charge of the opposition. KKR struggled to keep up with the scoring rate and when Iyer got out for a redeeming 84 off just 40 deliveries, the side still required 51 runs in the last four overs.
Nevertheless, the momentum seemed to be in their favour given Andre Russell had walked onto the crease, only for the Caribbean dynamo to return back to the pavilion on the second ball courtesy of Rashid Khan's brilliance. The Afghan then astounded everyone with scalps of Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur in successive deliveries, outdoing the latter with a sensational googly, to earn his first-ever IPL hat-trick.
All hope seemed lost when 29 was required off the last over but Rinku Singh turned the game on its head with five sixes off the final five deliveries to secure an unprecedented win, thereby scoring 40 runs off his last seven deliveries in a run chase for the ages.
April 9, 2023
WTF JUST HAPPENED!!! KKR WON?!!!! RINKU SCORED 30 RUNS OFF LAST 5 BALLS, SHOULD HAVE WATCHED THIS MATCH F#CK!!!!#KKRvGT— Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) April 9, 2023
Bruh, thought they won it.— San (@Tribbiyani) April 9, 2023
Courtesy : Rinku Singh, KKR#IPL #KKRvsGT pic.twitter.com/Gjnn5da0RE
Gujarat still won twice against KKR— Soumyadeep Chatterjee (@dude_is_expert) April 9, 2023
KKR needs 28 runs from 5 balls.— CHENNAI SUPER KINGS 🇮🇳 (@ImDeepak087) April 9, 2023
Then Rinku Singh smashed 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 and won the game for KKR.@rinkusingh235 pic.twitter.com/AOIVeBbQGv
#GTvsKKR #GTvKKR— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) April 9, 2023
Respect the grind of Lord Rinku Singh. pic.twitter.com/rloGcoxFIy
Rinku Singh has won for KKR with 5 consecutive sixes!— ShYam PraTap Singh 🔯 (@_SPSB) April 9, 2023
What a player 👑#KKRvsGT pic.twitter.com/YG6DmE0Iev
…kkr won?— hunter | danke seb 💌 (@sharl16eclair) April 9, 2023
6 6 6 6 6 in the final over and KKR have WON! Take a bow, Rinku Singh. What a finish 😲#IPL2023 #IPL23 #IPL #KKRvsGT #KKR #RinkuSingh— DK (@007kddinesh) April 9, 2023