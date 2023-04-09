IPL 2023, KKR vs GT | Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan hattrick not enough to deny KKR three-wicket win

In response, the Titans' new-ball pacers Josh Little and Mohammed Shami had the Knight Riders in trouble early by dismissing openers Narayan Jagadeesan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz respectively within the first four overs. However, the visitors fought back with a 100-run third-wicket partnership as the skipper provided the impetus with 45 off 29 deliveries while Venkatesh Iyer took the charge of the opposition. KKR struggled to keep up with the scoring rate and when Iyer got out for a redeeming 84 off just 40 deliveries, the side still required 51 runs in the last four overs.