IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS | Twitter lauds Shikhar Dhawan for fighting lone battle with brilliant 99
Dhawan scored an unbeaten 99 against PBKS.|
(IPL)
Certain players are widely known for consistency, and they come to the rescue for their teams when everyone fails to deliver. Such a figure is Shikhar Dhawan, who showed composure yet again on Sunday when others kept losing wickets in regular intervals around him during PBKS’ contest against SRH.
Despite receiving little support from his teammates, Shikhar Dhawan kept Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the hunt against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a fantastic knock of 66-ball 99 not out in Match 12 of IPL 2023 on Sunday. Coming to open, Dhawan smashed 12 fours and five sixes and took his side to close on 143/9. They were 88/9 at one point until an unbroken 55-run stand between Dhawan and Mohit Rathee, who remained not out on 1 off 2 balls, helped them to post a respectable total.
Since the beginning, PBKS began to lose wickets, starting with Prabhsimran Singh’s departure off the opening ball. Matthew Short and Jitesh Sharma did not chip in with anything substantial either, while Sam Curran, coming at No. 5, steadied the ship with a decent 15-ball 22. But then the ram pant SRH attack, consisting of Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, and Mayank Markande, wreaked havoc to reduce PBKS to 78/8. Yet, they failed to get rid of Dhawan, and his efforts were highly appreciated by his teammates, as well as the netizens across social media.
Not to forget, Dhawan is the second-highest all-time run-getter in IPL, having tallied 6469 runs in 209 innings. Only Virat Kohli (6727 runs in 225 matches) has scored more than him.
April 9, 2023
Lone Warrior Shikhar Dhawan.🔥⚔️#SRHvPBKS #IPL2023— JimmyDeSanta (@AmbareeshB2) April 9, 2023
Pure ex players srh kai gand mare hamare😭😭😭 from last year— Syed Rayan 🇸🇦 (@syedrayansiuuu) April 9, 2023
Dhawan previously in ipl was always overshadowed by other batters— Aryan kruger (@Aryanexists) April 9, 2023
In mi - sachin era, was a new player
In srh-warner
In dc-shaw, iyer, pant didn't even got vice captain position
Finally in pbks he is getting the recognition he deserves because pbks has a shit batting lineup
What a knock by Captain shikhar dhawan 💥💥#SRHvPBKS pic.twitter.com/K0m0sFp4fg— shivayy ojha (@ShivamO33696481) April 9, 2023
people keep saying kl, gill have talent etc but nothing can beat the hardwork of shikhar dhawan— Devansh🎭 (@Nexusofjoy) April 9, 2023
Shikhar Dhawan >>>>>> Ishan kishan, Hooda, Tripathi, Samson and many other so called power hitters #IPL2023— Vivek (@wheelsofmahadev) April 9, 2023
May god bless the dinosaur that died to make the fossil fuel that was treated to become petrol in the car that took Shikhar Dhawan's mom to the hospital to give birth to him🙏 pic.twitter.com/HzGX9o5twC— Ria. (@riaaxvii) April 9, 2023
PETITION TO HAVE SHIKHAR DHAWAN IN INDIAN TEAM— Laksh (@chotudocutting) April 9, 2023
Dhawan for WORLD CUP ♥️— ♭ℓѦηк. (@Anbu_Ajith_) April 9, 2023