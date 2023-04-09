IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS | Twitter lauds Shikhar Dhawan for fighting lone battle with brilliant 99

Since the beginning, PBKS began to lose wickets, starting with Prabhsimran Singh’s departure off the opening ball. Matthew Short and Jitesh Sharma did not chip in with anything substantial either, while Sam Curran, coming at No. 5, steadied the ship with a decent 15-ball 22. But then the ram pant SRH attack, consisting of Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, and Mayank Markande, wreaked havoc to reduce PBKS to 78/8. Yet, they failed to get rid of Dhawan, and his efforts were highly appreciated by his teammates, as well as the netizens across social media.