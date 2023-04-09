More Options

IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS | Twitter lauds Shikhar Dhawan for fighting lone battle with brilliant 99

IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS | Twitter lauds Shikhar Dhawan for fighting lone battle with brilliant 99

11

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Dhawan scored an unbeaten 99 against PBKS.

|

(IPL)

Certain players are widely known for consistency, and they come to the rescue for their teams when everyone fails to deliver. Such a figure is Shikhar Dhawan, who showed composure yet again on Sunday when others kept losing wickets in regular intervals around him during PBKS’ contest against SRH.

Despite receiving little support from his teammates, Shikhar Dhawan kept Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the hunt against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a fantastic knock of 66-ball 99 not out in Match 12 of IPL 2023 on Sunday. Coming to open, Dhawan smashed 12 fours and five sixes and took his side to close on 143/9. They were 88/9 at one point until an unbroken 55-run stand between Dhawan and Mohit Rathee, who remained not out on 1 off 2 balls, helped them to post a respectable total.

Since the beginning, PBKS began to lose wickets, starting with Prabhsimran Singh’s departure off the opening ball. Matthew Short and Jitesh Sharma did not chip in with anything substantial either, while Sam Curran, coming at No. 5, steadied the ship with a decent 15-ball 22. But then the ram pant SRH attack, consisting of Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, and Mayank Markande, wreaked havoc to reduce PBKS to 78/8. Yet, they failed to get rid of Dhawan, and his efforts were highly appreciated by his teammates, as well as the netizens across social media.

Not to forget, Dhawan is the second-highest all-time run-getter in IPL, having tallied 6469 runs in 209 innings. Only Virat Kohli (6727 runs in 225 matches) has scored more than him.

Heartbreak

Warrior

LOL

Dhawan era

Superb

Hardwork

Powerpact Dhawan

Dinosaur

Signed

Agreed

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all