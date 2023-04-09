More Options

IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Arshdeep holds his arms aloft after castling million-dollar-baby Harry Brook

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Arshdeep Singh gave Harry Brook an epic send-off.

Unique celebrations leave unforgettable marks on the globe and people keep talking about them even after their retirement. Arshdeep Singh is one such figure who keeps coming out with aggressive celebrations, and what he did after cleaning up Harry Brook will surely be remembered for a long time.

Arshdeep Singh continued to do wonders in IPL 2023 for Punjab Kings as he rattled Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Harry Brook on Sunday in Match 14 of the ongoing edition at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The 24-year-old gave his side the opening breakthrough in the fourth over of SRH’s innings, and his victim was none other than Harry Brook, who was signed by the Orange Army for a whopping INR 13.25 Crores.

It was a slower knuckle ball by Arshdeep clocked at 117 kph on a good length which Brook tried to drive. However, the Englishman committed himself too early for the shot, and the ball went through the bat-pad gap to knock over the leg stump. To celebrate the wicket, Arshdeep held his both arms for a while and continued to stare at him while he was walking off the field, giving Brook an epic send-off. 

Unsurprisingly, Twitterati took note of Arshdeep’s cold-blooded stare and went on to react to the incident. Meanwhile, Brook began to receive criticism as he returned to the pavilion after three consecutive failures, having scored 13 off 21 balls, 3 off 4, and 13 off 14 respectively.

