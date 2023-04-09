IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Arshdeep holds his arms aloft after castling million-dollar-baby Harry Brook

It was a slower knuckle ball by Arshdeep clocked at 117 kph on a good length which Brook tried to drive. However, the Englishman committed himself too early for the shot, and the ball went through the bat-pad gap to knock over the leg stump. To celebrate the wicket, Arshdeep held his both arms for a while and continued to stare at him while he was walking off the field, giving Brook an epic send-off.