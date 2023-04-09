IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Rahul Tripathi’s redemption as guides SRH to thrash PBKS by 8 wickets
Rahul Tripathi starred with the bat for SRH vs PBKS.|
Rahul Tripathi’s unbeaten 48-ball 74, ably assisted by Aiden Markam’s 21-ball 37, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Match 14 of the IPL 2023 on Sunday. Tripathi’s valiant knock with Markram’s support guided SRH to see off the target of 144 with 17 balls to spare.
Punjab Kings began IPL 2023 with two convincing victories under Shikhar Dhawan. However on Sunday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, their winning streak was ended by the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Punjab Kings were the last team to endure a defeat in this campaign.
Save for Shikhar Dhawan’s individual brilliance, it was a pretty decent overall performance by Aiden Markram and his boys, starting with a clinical bowling display. The Kings were left reeling at 78/8 at one point, but Dhawan, by scoring an unbeaten 66-ball 99, made sure they finished with a respectable total of 144/9. Sam Curran’s 15-ball 22 was the second-best score, while the rest could not even touch the double-digits.
For the Sunrisers, Mayank Markande shone with the ball, claiming 4/15, with Marco Jansen (3-1-16-2) and Umran Malik (4-0-32-2) giving him the required support. Then, coming at No. 3, Rahul Tripathi’s blistering 48-ball 74, laced with 10 fours and three sixes, took the game away from the Kings, and Markram joined hands to finish things off in 17.1 overs after walking into the middle when they were in a spot of bother, batting on 45/2. The triumph was much-needed for the Sunrisers, who had two humiliating defeats to start off the proceedings until this fixture.
Sunrisers Hyderabad hunt started. Wicket slowed down a bit in the second innings, yet managed to chase down the target with 3 overs to spare. Well played Tripathi and Markram. Special mention for Mayank Markande whose spell restricted PBKS to 140 👏.#SRHvsPBKS #SRHvPBKS— Shashank (@Shashank97says) April 9, 2023
Finally won the match . #SRH #SunrisersHyderabad #SRHvPBKS #SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/PTVjeeDj1W— Kris Posts (@KrisPosts) April 9, 2023
This is the balanced team that was promised to us and its delivering.— Arvind Ramachander (@arvindia4u) April 9, 2023
The #OrangeArmy is up and running under Captain Markram. 🔥
Lovely bowling by Mayank Markande and Jansen in particular Bhuvi with his first ball strike and Umran with his speed were impactful. 🔥#SRHvPBKS
Finally SUN RISES at Hyderabad at the end of the day! #SRHvPBKS #PBKSvSRH #SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/6qd24E6FgB— Siju Moothedath 💯 (@siju_moothedath) April 9, 2023
First of the season Win For SRH!— Jega8 (@imBK08) April 9, 2023
Scorecard @ https://t.co/kuICLdu5MK#CrickeTwitter #IPL2023 #SRH #SRHvPBKS pic.twitter.com/T1mdxAy03w
Sunday,Sunrisers Rose up..#SRHvPBKS— RANADHEER 😍 (@Rannndheer18) April 9, 2023
Kaviya ji ki team jeet gyi. 🥳 #SRHvPBKS pic.twitter.com/ZncEIztDlt— Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) April 9, 2023
Tripathi 👏 #SRHvPBKS pic.twitter.com/k4SDNpKoyk— bhargav anand (@melophiles_) April 9, 2023
#SRHvPBKS #OrangeArmy we are back .............👑😎🧡 pic.twitter.com/Jx6aJDkNZX— Venky (@venkydpl) April 9, 2023
This 𝐒𝐔𝐍day belongs to the 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 🔥#OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy #IPL2023 #SRHvPBKS