IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Rahul Tripathi’s redemption as guides SRH to thrash PBKS by 8 wickets

For the Sunrisers, Mayank Markande shone with the ball, claiming 4/15, with Marco Jansen (3-1-16-2) and Umran Malik (4-0-32-2) giving him the required support. Then, coming at No. 3, Rahul Tripathi’s blistering 48-ball 74, laced with 10 fours and three sixes, took the game away from the Kings, and Markram joined hands to finish things off in 17.1 overs after walking into the middle when they were in a spot of bother, batting on 45/2. The triumph was much-needed for the Sunrisers, who had two humiliating defeats to start off the proceedings until this fixture.