IPL 2023, GT vs KKR | Who said what ft. Rinku Singh, Rashid Khan

"That is what T20 is all about, it is about entertainment. Same things happened with us last year when we were on the winning side. A good game of cricket and hopefully the fans would have liked it. (Message in the final over) It was more about bowling the ball that he was comfortable with. Rinku played some unbelievable shots. He tried his best deliveries but it did not work. Credit goes to the batter the way he finished."

Rashid Khan