IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Twitter in splits after Maxwell's dummy charge due to showstopper Eagles' disturbance

KL Rahul handed the ball to Mark Wood in the final over of the innings with the hope that he will be economical. Maxwell was facing the second delivery of the over and was ready to take a wild swing at the ball to hit it out of the park. However, there was an interruption caused by an Eagle as he flew into the sight of the batter. The stoppage of play wasn’t a noteworthy incident but Maxwell’s actions added a fun element to it.