IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Twitter in splits after Maxwell's dummy charge due to showstopper Eagles' disturbance

Glenn Maxwell scored 59 runs against LSG

Cricket is a game watched by many with an intense passion but sometimes when entertainment is added to the sport, it is a sight to cherish for viewers. Glenn Maxwell took the responsibility to add a fun element to the game against LSG charging down the track after an Eagle interrupted play.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batters have been just amazing with their clean hitting in the first innings. Thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell, RCB managed to post a total of 212/2. The fluent strokeplay from RCB batters was one of the noteworthy points in the first innings but more than that a hilarious act from Maxwell in the final over became a moment to remember for spectators.

KL Rahul handed the ball to Mark Wood in the final over of the innings with the hope that he will be economical. Maxwell was facing the second delivery of the over and was ready to take a wild swing at the ball to hit it out of the park. However, there was an interruption caused by an Eagle as he flew into the sight of the batter. The stoppage of play wasn’t a noteworthy incident but Maxwell’s actions added a fun element to it. 

As Wood stopped during his runup due to the interference, Maxwell started jogging down the track and that left the spectators and the commentators in splits. The umpire then signaled for a dead ball and Wood returned to his mark to restart the proceedings. 

